Aver Europe Honoured With Education Technology Award At The Global Tech Awards 2025

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leader in education technology solutions, is proud to announce it has won a prestigious Education Technology Award from the Global Tech Awards 2025. This recognition celebrates AVer's unwavering dedication to transforming learning environments through innovative, user-centric technology designed to empower educators and inspire students.

The Global Tech Awards is renowned for spotlighting the world's most pioneering companies and solutions. Each year, it honours outstanding achievements in innovation, creativity, and impact across a broad spectrum of tech categories. With a rigorous and transparent judging process conducted by leading industry experts, the awards represent the pinnacle of technological excellence.

AVer Europe was selected for its cutting-edge portfolio of classroom technology, including AI-enhanced visualisers, hybrid learning cameras, and intuitive video conferencing systems that are redefining how educators engage with students across physical and virtual classrooms. The company's winning submission highlighted its recent advancements in AI tracking and smart content sharing, which are helping schools meet the evolving demands of modern education.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Global Tech Awards,” said Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe.“This award is a testament to our mission of enabling impactful learning experiences through reliable, future-ready technology. It's an honour to be acknowledged on a global stage for our role in shaping the future of education.” Buhay added:“This achievement reflects the passion and hard work of our entire team and partners across Europe. We remain committed to equipping educators with innovative tools that make teaching more engaging, accessible, and effective-no matter the classroom setting.”

AVer Europe's win places the company alongside a select group of global innovators recognised for setting new benchmarks in technological advancement and educational impact. As digital transformation continues to drive the education sector, AVer remains committed to delivering robust, easy-to-use solutions that support teachers and learners alike.

