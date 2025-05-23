Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 23 May 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 May 2025
Effective from 27 May 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 May 2025 to 27 August 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 May 2025: 2.6900% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment