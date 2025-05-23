Carbon Nanomaterials Materials And Applications Industry Research 2025: Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene Power A New Era - Transforming The Future Of Energy Storage Batteries

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market - Materials and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for carbon nanomaterials is estimated to reach US$2.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 17.2% between 2024 and 2030, hitting approximately US$5.7 billion by 2030. Their remarkable properties make carbon nanomaterials highly desirable in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy storage, electronics, and biomedicine.

Carbon nanomaterials represent a highly versatile and rapidly evolving class of materials, composed of carbon atoms organized into nanoscale structures. Thanks to their exceptional physical, chemical, and electrical properties, these materials are integral to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies. The carbon nanomaterials family includes carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene, fullerenes (such as C60), carbon foams, carbon quantum dots (CQDs), carbon nanofibers, and nanodiamonds, each offering distinct characteristics based on their atomic arrangements and dimensionality.



The outstanding performance of carbon nanomaterials stems from their sp2 hybridized carbon bonding, which creates strong covalent linkages within their structures. As a result, they exhibit high surface areas, exceptional mechanical strength, chemical stability, and excellent electrical and thermal conductivities. Their optical properties are equally impressive, and through surface functionalization, their capabilities can be further tailored, broadening their applicability across diverse industries.

Their biocompatibility and functionalization potential have enabled innovations in drug delivery, biosensors, medical imaging, and environmental applications like water purification. Moreover, the rising use of carbon nanomaterials in optoelectronics and medical technologies, along with growing research and development efforts aimed at improving sustainability, reducing production costs, and developing eco-friendly manufacturing methods, is further propelling market growth.

Carbon Nanomaterials Regional Market Analysis

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the Carbon Nanomaterials market for global and regional markets including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2021-2030 terms of value (US$ million). Asia-Pacific is the leading global market for Carbon Nanomaterials with a market share of 50% in 2024, and is projected to reach US$3.3 billion by 2030 at the fastest CAGR over 2024-2030 attributed to several factors, which include expansion in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, energy storage and rapid industrialization.

Significant investments across China, South Korea and Japan in nanotechnology and cutting-edge materials, along with robust backing by the governments in promoting sustainable development and innovations, are stimulating the market. The value demand for Carbon Nanomaterials in North America is estimated to account for the second largest market, closely followed by Europe.

Carbon Nanomaterials Analysis by Material Type

Carbon Nanomaterials analyzed in this study include Carbon Foams, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon-based Quantum Dots (both carbon quantum dots and graphene quantum dots), Fullerenes and Graphene. Carbon Nanotubes are the leading type of Carbon Nanomaterials consumed worldwide with an estimated share of 62.5% in 2024 and carbon nanotubes demand is poised to post a CAGR of 19.4% between 2024 and 2030. However, the demand for Graphene is projected to post the fastest CAGR of around 24% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$642 million by 2030, owing to their growing demand as conductive materials in energy storage batteries.

Carbon Nanomaterials Market Analysis by End-use Application

End-use Applications analyzed in the study include Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure, Energy, Automotive & Transportation, Construction/Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Healthcare and Other Applications. Energy sector (mainly including energy storage batteries, supercapacitors, solar cells etc.) is the largest end-use application for Carbon Nanomaterials globally estimated at US$662 million in 2024 and further anticipated to progress at the fastest CAGR of 23.9% over 2024-2030. Driving factors for these materials usage in the Energy sector include substantial increase in the usage of carbon nanotubes and graphene as conductive additives in cathodes and anodes of energy storage batteries such as li-ion.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 140

Key Attributes:

