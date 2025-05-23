Carbon Nanomaterials Materials And Applications Industry Research 2025: Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene Power A New Era - Transforming The Future Of Energy Storage Batteries
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry Growing Importance of Carbon Quantum Dots in Biomedical Applications The Emergence of Carbon Quantum Dots in Optoelectronics
3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd 2D fab AB 2d Materials Pte. Ltd. 3D Strong Abalonyx AS Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o. Aligned Carbon American Dye Source, Inc. American Elements Corp. Applied Graphene Materials plc Applied Nanotech, Inc. Arkema Group Arry International GmbH Asbury Carbons Inc. Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. Aztrong Corporation BeDimensional S.p.A. Bergen Carbon Solutions AS BESTGRAPHENE Co.,Ltd. Black Swan Graphene Inc. BTCorp Generique Nano Private Ltd Cabot Corporation Canatu Oy Carbon Gates Technologies LLC Carbon Solutions, Inc. Carbon Waters C-Dots Nanotec, LLC CealTech AS CFOAM LLC CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. Cheap Tubes Inc. Chengdu Zhongke Times Nano Energy Tech Co., Ltd CNT Solution Co., Ltd. Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc. DexMat Deyang Encarbon Technology Co. Ltd Directa Plus S.p.A. Dotz Nano Eden Innovations Ltd Elemental Advanced Materials Enerage Inc. Entegris, Inc. ERG Aerospace Firefly International Energy Co First Graphene Ltd Frontier Carbon Co., Ltd. General Graphene Corporation Global Graphene Group Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd Grafen Nanoteknoloji Grafoid Inc. Graphene Industries Ltd. Graphene Lab Co., Ltd. Graphene Square Inc. Graphenea Graphene-XT Graphitene Ltd Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A Grupo Graphenano Guangdong Coal-based Carbon Materials Research Co., Ltd. Guangdong Dowstone Technology Co., Ltd. Hamamatsu Carbonix Co., Ltd. Haydale Graphene Industries Plc HeiQ Materials AG Huntsman Corporation HydroGraph Clean Power Inc Incubation Alliance, Inc. IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Ionic Industries Limited JEIO Co., Ltd Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. KB-ELEMENT Co., Ltd. Klean Commodities KORBON Co., Ltd. Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Layer One - Advanced Materials LeaderNano Levidian Nanosystems Limited LG Chem Materials Technologies Research Ltd. Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd Mersen Group Modern Synthesis Technology Molecular Rebar Design, LLC Nanjing JCNANO Technology Co., LTD Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd Nano Research Elements Nano-C Nanocyl SA nanoEMI Nanograf Private Limited Nanografi Nanotechnology Inc. Nanointegris Inc. NanoLab, Inc. NanoSolution Co., Ltd. Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. NanoTechLabs, Inc. NanoXplore NAWA Technologies NeoTechProduct Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. NoPo Nanotechnologies India Private Limited Novarials Corporation OCSiAl Paragraf Limited Perpetuus Advanced Materials PLC Quantum Nanotech Resonac Holdings Corp RUSGRAPHENE SES Research Inc. Shandong Dazhan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Shandong YuHuang New Energy Techology Co., Ltd Shenzhen Cone Technology Co., Ltd Shenzhen Feymo Technology Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd. Skeleton Technologies Standard Graphene Suzhou Graphene Nanotechnology Co, Ltd. Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co. Ltd. Talga Group Ltd TDA Research The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd Toda Kogyo Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon Co Ltd Tortech Nano Fibers Toyo Tanso Co Ltd TPR Co., Ltd. TrimTabs Tunghsu Group Co., Ltd. Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd Ultramet VersarienT plc Vorbeck Materials Corp. William Blythe Limited Wuxi Dongheng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd Zeon Corporation
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Dotz Secures an Investment of A$4 Million from TRITON FUNDS Salgenx Introduces Hybrid Flow Energy Platform Using Graphene-Based Ultracapacitor Time Magazine Ranks Skeleton Technologies among World's Top 30 GreenTech Companies Graphene Manufacturing Group Signs Pact with the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana for Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery Levidian and Graphmatech Collaborate for the Future of Clean Hydrogen Versarian Announces GraphinksT Supply Agreement with Montana Versarian Announces Sale of Korean Assets Huntsman and Advanced Material Development Team up for Carbon Nanotube Composites Syensqo & Vartega Collaborate for the Recycling of Carbon Fiber Waste Hexcel and FIDAMC Partner up for the Evolution of Composite Materials Teijin Carbon Launches TenaxT IMS65 E23 36K 1630tex Teijin Carbon launches new Sustainable Carbon Fiber Brand: Tenax NextT Above is the partial list, additional developments included in the report
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Overview by Material Type Global Carbon Nanomaterials Type Market Overview by Geographic Region Carbon Foams Carbon Nanotubes Carbon-based Quantum Dots Fullerenes Graphene Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Overview by End-use Application Global Carbon Nanomaterials End-use Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region Aerospace & Defense Sports & Leisure Energy Automotive & Transportation Construction/Infrastructure Electrical & Electronics Medical & Healthcare Other Applications
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment