13 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

Inspired by her love of horchata, the cookies include a layer of chocolate & cinnamon flavor creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers.The list, compiled by Fortune editors, is based on company size and health, as well as an executive's career trajectory, influence, innovation, and efforts to make business better. More than 50 women currently lead Fortune 500 companies, yet only 20 made this year's list-a testament to how increasingly competitive the ranking has become.Alaska Airlines is giving Pennsylvania resident Vinton Smith the 'Gift of Travel,' helping him complete his inspiring mission to donate blood in all 50 states. On June 14 -- World Blood Donor Day -- Vinton will make his final donation in Honolulu, more than a decade after beginning this life-saving journey.This year, U.S. News expanded its data to evaluate more than 850 cities (up from 150 in previous years), publishing the top 250 as the year's best places to live. New data considerations and the expansion of evaluated cities resulted in a new top 10 for the 2025-2026 year, with Johns Creek, Georgia, taking No. 1 due to its strong job market and desirability scores.A lightweight and tethered, cinematic, and Gemini AI-powered device, Project Aura brings a large field-of-view experience to the Android XR family - setting a new standard for immersive, wearable computing."If he is able to successfully lower the price of prescription drugs and hold down the fort on inflation, he will be able to unlock 10% more of voters in his approval rating," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO.The collaboration will see McFarlane Toys bring Poppy Playtime's eerie yet beloved characters to life with an extensive range of products, including plushies, action figures, dioramas, prop replicas, and more.Jeep® brand's iconic "Groundhog Day" 2020 Super Bowl commercial, starring Bill Murray, put a twist on original "Groundhog Day" film by featuring the automotive industry's only open-air truck, the Jeep Gladiator, as Phil Connors' "getaway vehicle" with the groundhog.Outside of financial considerations, technology, remote work and sustainability continue to influence summer travel plans. The number of Americans surveyed in March who plan to use GenAI to book rose to 15% this year; meanwhile, nearly a quarter (23%) plan to work during their summer trips."Most components of the index deteriorated. Notably, consumers' expectations have become continuously more pessimistic each month since January 2025, while the contribution of building permits and average working hours in manufacturing turned negative in April," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.AT&T will acquire substantially all of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber business, which today totals about 1 million fiber customers and reaches more than 4 million fiber locations across 11 U.S. states."We are thrilled to work with AES to bring forward these two solar energy projects," said Urvi Parekh, Global Head of Energy, Meta. "These solutions support our goal for 100% clean and renewable energy and will add new generation to the grid in these markets."The southeast dominates with eight of the top ten cities for move-ins, while California continues to see an exodus with the most move-outs.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Earnings season began to wind down this week but several must-read financial reports in the retail industry still crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Lowe's , Target and The Home Depot .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire