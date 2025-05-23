Industrial Abrasives Global Market Report 2025: Rapid Industrialization In Emerging Markets Like China And India Boosting Demand - Global Overview And Forecasts 2021-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|382
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$49.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$67 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Players
- 3M Co Abrasiflex Pty Ltd Action SuperAbrasive ARC Abrasives, Inc. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co Ltd Bullard Abrasives, Inc. Carborundum Universal Ltd Deerfos Co. Ltd Dronco GmbH Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co Ltd Flexovit Abrasives Fujimi Incorporated Grinding Techniques (Pty) Ltd Grindwell Norton Ltd Grupo Cosentino SL (Cosentino SA) Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co Ltd Henkel AG & Co KGaA Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH & Co KG Hindustan Abrasives Jason Incorporated Klingspor AG Krebs & Reidel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co KG Mirka Ltd Nihon Kenshi Co Ltd Nippon Resibon Corp Noritake Co Ltd Norton Abrasives Osborn Lippert India Pvt Ltd Pferd, Inc. Radiac Abrasives, Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. Sait Abrasivi SpA SAK Abrasives Ltd Sankyo-Rikagaku Co Ltd Schaffner Manufacturing Company, Inc. sia Abrasives Industries AG Sterling Abrasives Ltd Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co KG Vereinigte Schmirgel-und Maschinen-Fabriken AG (VSM AG) Walter Surface Technologies Washington Mills Wendt (India) Ltd
Industrial Abrasives Market by Raw Material
- Natural Synthetic
Industrial Abrasives Market by Type
- Bonded Industrial Abrasives Coated Industrial Abrasives Super Industrial Abrasives
Industrial Abrasives Market by Application
- Cutting Drilling Finishing Grinding Polishing Other Applications (incl. Lapping & Sanding)
Industrial Abrasives Market by End-Use Sector
- Aerospace & Defense Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Cleaning & Maintenance Electrical & Electronics Heavy Machinery Metal Fabrication Other End-Use Sectors (incl. Consumer Goods, Medical Devices and Woodworking)
Industrial Abrasives Market by Geographic Region
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+
