$43.7 Bn Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030 - Infectious Disease Testing Drives Demand In Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|368
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$26.4 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ACON Laboratories, Inc. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. Arkray Usa Inc Arron Laboratories Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Biometrical, Inc. bioM?rieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Boditech Med Inc. BTNX, Inc. Cardinal Health Creative Diagnostics Danaher Corporation Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics Inc. Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc Equinox Biotech Co., Ltd. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Hologic, Inc. Idexx Laboratories, Inc. Inbios International, Inc. Jant Pharmacal Corporation Labsystems Diagnostics Oy Lifescan, Inc. McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc. MedMira Inc. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. OraSure Technologies Inc. Phamatech, Inc. Princeton Biomeditech Corporation Quidel Corporation Sa Scientific, Inc. Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd (Khb) Siemens Healthineers AG Sight Diagnostics Ltd. TaiDoc Technology Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Trinity Biotech plc Zoetis, Inc.
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Product
- Over-the-Counter (OTC) Kits Professional Kits
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Technology
- Lateral Flow Solid-Phase Agglutination Flow-Through
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Application
- Infectious Disease Testing Blood Glucose Testing Cardiometabolic Testing Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Fecal Occult Blood Testing Coagulation Testing Toxicology Testing Lipid Profile Testing Other Applications (Including Urinalysis, Allergy Testing, and others)
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Diagnostic Laboratories Other End-Users (Including Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Research Institutes)
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Rest of World
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40
