Football Games For Friday, May 23, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Friday, May 23, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American competitions, or women's football, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Bundesliga (Austria)
2:30 PM – LASK Linz x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
2:30 PM – Austria Klagenfurt x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
2:30 PM – Tirol x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
Campeonato Uruguaio
3:00 PM – Boston River x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
8:30 PM – Progreso x Nacional – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga
3:30 PM – Saarbrucken x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2.Bundesliga (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
Channels: OneFootball
Serie A
3:45 PM – Como 1907 x Internazionale – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
3:45 PM – Napoli x Cagliari – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
La Liga
4:00 PM – Real Betis x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal
8:30 PM – Blumenau x Esporte Futuro – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM – Goiás x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, ESPN, Disney+, Youtube/@desimpedidos
NWSL
10:30 PM – Utah Royals x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
CommentsNo comment