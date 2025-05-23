Football Games For Friday, May 23, 2025: Match Schedule And Live

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Friday, May 23, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American competitions, or women's football, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Bundesliga (Austria)

  • 2:30 PM – LASK Linz x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – Austria Klagenfurt x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – Tirol x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball


Campeonato Uruguaio

  • 3:00 PM – Boston River x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:30 PM – Progreso x Nacional – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM – Saarbrucken x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2.Bundesliga (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
    Channels: OneFootball

Serie A

  • 3:45 PM – Como 1907 x Internazionale – Serie A
    Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Napoli x Cagliari – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+

La Liga

  • 4:00 PM – Real Betis x Valencia – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+

Liga Futsal

  • 8:30 PM – Blumenau x Esporte Futuro – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

Brasileirão Série B

  • 9:30 PM – Goiás x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: RedeTV, ESPN, Disney+, Youtube/@desimpedidos

NWSL

  • 10:30 PM – Utah Royals x Orlando Pride – NWSL
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

