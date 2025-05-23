403
Morales Supporters Launch Indefinite Protests Against Bolivian Government
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Followers of former Bolivian president Evo Morales announced indefinite protests starting Monday in La Paz. The demonstrations target President Luis Arce, Constitutional Tribunal magistrates, and Supreme Electoral Tribunal authorities.
Enrique Mamani, representing the Interculturales movement, declared the mobilizations will continue until these officials resign. The initial gathering begins at 10:00 AM Monday in downtown La Paz.
Protesters cite Bolivia's severe economic crisis as a primary concern. The country faces critical dollar shortages, rising inflation, and widespread fuel scarcity. These conditions strain businesses and burden ordinary citizens with higher costs.
Meanwhile, Morales supporters accuse the government of electoral manipulation. They claim authorities deliberately excluded Morales from August's presidential elections through judicial interference.
The Pan-Bol party, associated with Morales, was disqualified from participating in the upcoming vote. Juanita Ancieta, leader of the Bartolina Sisa women's organization, expressed frustration over their political exclusion.
She stated supporters would demand respect through street demonstrations after being removed from electoral participation. Morales previously controlled the Movement for Socialism party but lost influence to Arce's faction.
He attempted building new political alliances with indigenous and rural groups. However, judicial decisions and electoral rulings blocked these efforts.
The protests represent escalating tensions between competing leftist factions in Bolivia. Morales supporters feel systematically excluded from democratic processes while facing economic hardship.
This political crisis stems from Morales's 2019 removal from power and subsequent attempts to regain influence. The current situation combines economic grievances with accusations of political persecution.
The demonstrations pose significant challenges to Arce's government legitimacy. They unite economic concerns with demands for electoral fairness and political inclusion.
