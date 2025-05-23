Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara As Bengaluru South District, Sparks Political Debate

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: In a move with significant political implications, the Karnataka cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. The decision, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of the Congress government, was made during a recent cabinet meeting. However, the district headquarters will continue to remain in Ramanagara.

Announcing the decision, Deputy CM Shivakumar said,“The name of Ramanagara district has been changed to Bengaluru South district. A formal order will be issued soon. Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters.”

The renaming of the district, originally created by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and long associated with intense political rivalry, has stirred political reactions, particularly from the JD(S). Responding to criticism from JD(S) leaders who argued that a name change alone won't ensure development, Shivakumar retorted,“Let the JD(S) wait and see.” He also added that the cabinet has decided to waive interest on tax dues for organizations that have outstanding dues with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Importantly, the cabinet has decided to create a total of 33 packages for garbage collection and transportation within the BBMP limits.

Local leaders welcomed the district's renaming. Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna expressed gratitude, saying,“I thank the CM and DCM. There has been a long-standing desire to link this district to Bengaluru. People in the Bengaluru Rural district are wise they retained the name when the district was divided. We couldn't do that back then, but now being declared Bengaluru South is a proud moment.”

Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain echoed similar sentiments, stating,“This is a matter of great pride. DCM Shivakumar worked tirelessly for this, and his efforts have now borne fruit. The Bengaluru name will attract more development and investment to the region.”

He further criticized previous governments for neglecting the district:“We lacked even clean drinking water, despite some leaders from here becoming Chief Minister and even Prime Minister. Now, under our government, we have clean drinking water and plans to extend metro services to the district.”

Hussain reassured that the cultural and historical identity of Ramanagara would be preserved, saying,“Renaming the district won't erase Rama's name. Ramanagara will continue as a major town and district headquarters. The new name will help us attract investment and bring progress.”