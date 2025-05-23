Real Madrid Officially Bids Farewell To Carlo Ancelotti As Italian Honours 'Eternal Bond' With Club

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Carlo Ancelotti's iconic tenure at Real Madrid has come to an official close, with the club confirming the departure of the Italian manager in a formal statement on Friday. The announcement marks the end of one of the most successful chapters in the Spanish giant's history, as Ancelotti bids farewell while reaffirming his unbreakable connection to the club and its supporters.

Real Madrid expressed deep gratitude to Ancelotti, hailing him as "one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football." Over the course of six seasons across two spells, Ancelotti amassed a record 15 trophies, becoming the most decorated coach in the club's 123-year history.

His achievements include three UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga crowns, two Copa del Rey triumphs, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during his six seasons at our club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez praised the departing manager for his impact both on and off the pitch.

“Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family. We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also represented the values of our club in an exemplary manner.”

The Santiago Bernabeu will host a tribute on Saturday during what will be Ancelotti's final match as manager of Real Madrid. The event promises to be a poignant moment for fans and players alike, as they bid farewell to a manager who brought unity, class, and silverware to the club.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Ancelotti reflected on his time at the club and thanked everyone who played a part in his journey.

“Today we part ways again. Today I carry again in my heart every moment lived in this wonderful second stage as Real Madrid's coach. These have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this badge."

"Thanks to President Florentino Pérez, the club, my players, my staff, and, above all, this unique fanbase that has always made me feel like one of them. What we have achieved together will remain forever in the memory of madridismo, not only for the triumphs but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabéu are now part of football history."

“Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal. Until soon, madridistas. Hala Madrid y Nada Más,” he wrote.