Trump Announces Big Breakthrough In Russia-Ukraine War: 'Major Prisoner Swap Just Done'

2025-05-23 06:09:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump said,“A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???”

