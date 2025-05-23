Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Analysis, Regional Insights, Outlook And Forecast

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Dry eye syndrome (DES) is a multifactorial ocular disorder characterised by tear film instability, resulting in pain and visual impairment. The rising incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) is ascribed to variables like ageing populations, extended screen exposure, environmental contamination, and postoperative complications. The global dry eye syndrome (DES) market is witnessing consistent expansion, propelled by the rising incidence of digital gadget utilisation, environmental contamination, and an ageing demographic. Extended screen exposure diminishes blink frequency, resulting in tear film instability and eye discomfort. Environmental variables such as air pollution and arid climates intensify these symptoms. The increase in autoimmune illnesses and post-surgical complications leads to the rising prevalence of DES. Improvements in diagnostic instruments and therapeutic alternatives, such as anti-inflammatory medications and artificial tears, augment patient results.

Market Dynamics Increasing incidence of dry eye syndrome drives market growth

The rising incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) has become a significant catalyst for market expansion. The World Health Organisation estimates that some 300 million individuals worldwide are affected by this illness, with the elderly population being especially vulnerable. The proliferation of digital gadgets increases the escalation of Digital Eye Strain (DES) by increasing screen time. The disorder termed "computer vision syndrome" is increasingly prevalent due to the rising dependence on cellphones, computers, and tablets.

Moreover, heightened knowledge of the disease and its effects on quality of life has stimulated demand for more specialised therapies, broadening the market. Companies such as Allergan and Johnson & Johnson have reacted to this increase by launching new over-the-counter medicines to mitigate the discomfort linked to Dry Eye Syndrome (DES), and the rising emphasis on comprehensive eye health is anticipated to propel market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Growth in developing markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, signify a substantial potential opportunity for the Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) industry. These regions are experiencing swift urbanisation and industrialisation, resulting in increased exposure to environmental contaminants, a major factor in the escalation of DES cases. The Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to grow significantly at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR), attributed to heightened pollution, an increasing prevalence of digital eye strain, and advancing healthcare infrastructure.

In India and China, urbanisation has led to heightened car emissions and industrial pollutants, resulting in a surge of DES cases and an escalating demand for effective therapies. In response, firms such as Alcon and Novartis have strengthened their presence in these areas by introducing region-specific products and establishing strategic alliances with local healthcare providers. With the rising awareness of DES and the availability of more affordable therapies, significant market growth is anticipated in these emerging markets in the coming years.

Regional analysis

North America remains the preeminent region in the worldwide dry eye syndrome market, primarily attributable to the elevated incidence of the condition, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research & development. In 2024, the North American market was valued at USD 2.8 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2033, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.89%. The incidence of dry eye illness is notably elevated in the U.S., attributed to an ageing demographic, extensive digital gadget utilisation, and environmental influences such as air pollution and arid regions. The elevated awareness of dry eye syndrome and the accessibility of prescription and over-the-counter treatments have stimulated market expansion. Government initiatives, including financing from the National Eye Institute that encourages vision-related research, further augment the market.

Key Highlights

The global dry eye syndrome market size was valued at approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.24 billion in 2025 to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product, the market is segmented into artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, punctal plugs, secretagogues, and other products. Artificial tears remain the most prominent products in the dry eye syndrome treatment landscape, due to their widespread usage and immediate relief capabilities.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into independent pharmacies and drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies dominate the distribution channel for dry eye syndrome treatments.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

AbbVie Inc.Alcon Inc.Novartis AGSanten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Bausch Health Companies Inc.Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.OASIS MedicalSentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.AFT PharmaceuticalsOyster Point Pharma, Inc.Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbHMitotech S.A.Scope Ophthalmics Ltd. Recent Developments

In May 2024 , Novaliq and Laboratoires Théa announced the European Commission's approval of Vevizye, the first water-free ciclosporin 0.1% eye drop solution, for treating dry eye disease in adults.

In May 2024, Nordic Pharma launched Lacrifill Canalicular Gel, a crosslinked hyaluronic acid gel designed for canalicular occlusion, enhancing tear retention. Clinical trials demonstrated sustained improvements in Schirmer scores and Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) over six months.

Segmentation

By Product

Artificial TearsAnti-inflammatory DrugsCyclosporineCorticosteroidOther Anti-inflammatory DrugsPunctal PlugsSecretagoguesOther Products

By Distribution Channel

Hospital PharmaciesIndependent Pharmacies and Drug StoresOnline Pharmacies

By Region

North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa