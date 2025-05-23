From The Valley Of Kashmir To The Heart Of Islam

File photo

By Farooq Hussain Dar

It started just before dawn, under the soft glow of Medina's early light. I stood outside Gate No. 21 of Masjid al-Nabawi, hand in hand with my mother and father. We had made it together to this sacred land. And it didn't feel real at first.

We walked the same streets where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once walked, prayed in the mosque where he led the faithful, and breathed the same stillness in the air, as if the city itself was holding its breath in reverence.

Inside the mosque, every step felt lighter. The call to prayer echoed gently across the marble courtyard.

My father placed his hand on my shoulder. My mother looked at the Prophet's resting place through tear-filled eyes. I whispered: Alhamdulillah.

After our prayers, we made our way to Badr. It's not a long drive, but the air changes. The land opens up, raw and wide. And then we were there, on the ground where the first battle of Islam was fought.

The battlefield was silent now, but I could almost hear the cry of Allahu Akbar in the wind. I imagined the courage it took. A small group, standing firm in their faith, facing an army three times their size. My chest tightened. This wasn't just history. It was sacrifice, carved into the soil beneath our feet.

We stood before the graveyard of the martyrs of Badr. My mother closed her eyes. My father reached into his pocket and handed me a small notebook.“For your duas,” he said.

I wrote the names of friends, family, even strangers who had asked me to pray for them. And I asked Allah for courage, even a fraction of what those early believers had.

Later that afternoon, we climbed Jabal al-Malika. It's a mystic mountain outside Medina. Bare, beautiful, and strangely peaceful.

The golden desert stretched in every direction. There were no crowds, no noise, just the crunch of gravel beneath our shoes and the whisper of wind in our ears.

As we climbed, I kept thinking about the signs of God. Not just in scripture, but in silence, in shade, and in sand.

On that mountain, I felt my heart slowing down. I didn't say much. I didn't need to.

Masjid Quba was next. A small, simple mosque, but its spirit is vast.

The Prophet (PBUH) laid its foundation with his own hands. I prayed two rakats, just like he once did. The hadith says that's equal to an Umrah.

But even without the reward, there was a gentleness in that mosque I won't forget. It felt like the beginning of something, like stepping into a home built on brotherhood and belief.

From there, we went to the site of the Battle of the Trench.

The land was hushed, the trench now only marked by history and imagination. But I pictured the Prophet (PBUH) striking that rock and saying Persia, Byzantium, and Yemen would fall to Islam.

I remembered how he consulted his companions, dug with his own hands, trusted Allah completely.

In that place, I felt the power of faith that's both patient and practical.

Then came the most emotional stop-Masjid Sayyid al-Shuhada, at the foot of Mount Uhud.

This is where Hamza ibn Abdul Muttalib, the Prophet's uncle, was martyred, along with seventy others.

I stood at the edge of their resting place, watching pilgrims place their hands over their hearts. My father leaned on his walking stick.“He was called the Lion of God,” he said.

I thought about that title. What it means to fight for truth, to die with dignity. I looked up at the mountain. The Prophet once said,“Uhud loves us, and we love it.” And I understood.

We also visited Masjid Qiblatain, the mosque where the Qiblah was changed during prayer, from Jerusalem to the Kaaba.

That moment was more than geography. It was a pivot in identity. A spiritual direction set for a growing Ummah.

Standing there, I thought about change. The kind that comes from revelation, and the kind that happens in a single moment, when Allah decides it's time.

Our last stop was a small, humble garden: the date orchard of Salman al-Farsi (RA).

Here, the Prophet (PBUH) planted 300 date palms so Salman could earn his freedom.

I had read that story before. But standing under those trees, it came alive. I saw how faith freed a Persian seeker. I saw how love and justice weren't ideas. They were roots, growing in real soil.

My mother ran her hand along one of the trunks.“He planted this,” she whispered. And I believed her.

This journey wasn't just travel. It was awakening. It was walking in the footprints of giants.

And it was a reminder that faith lives in land, in memory, and in the company we keep.

Farooq Hussain Dar is currently performing Hajj. These reflections are shared from the heart of his journey.