Austria Joins European Initiative To Expedite Deportation Of Foreign Criminals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Austria has joined eight other European countries in calling for streamlined procedures to deport foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes, as part of a joint initiative led by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
In a joint open letter, nine EU countries - including Austria, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Baltic states - urged a reinterpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights to give national governments more authority to deport foreign criminals involved in violent offenses or drug trafficking.
The initiative was co-signed by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and other European leaders, the letter criticized current European Court of Human Rights interpretations for limiting states' ability to protect public safety.
The signatories also stressed the need for stronger tools to counter "hostile states" allegedly using migrants as a means of political pressure. (end)
