Azerbaijani Literature Corner Opens At Tajikistan National Library

An Azerbaijani literature corner has been opened at the Tajikistan National Library, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony took place as part of the Azerbaijani Culture Days held in Tajikistan.

The event was attended by the Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Oleg Amirbayov, the director of the Azerbaijani National Library, Karim Tahirov, the director of the Tajikistan National Library, Farzalizada Jumakhon as well as representatives from the ministries and national libraries of both countries, scientific and public figures, and media representatives.

The corner offers more than 250 publications. It includes editions related to Azerbaijan's history, culture, literature, and contemporary development.

It is worth noting that, within the framework of the Culture Days, this is the fifth country where the largest libraries have established an Azerbaijani literature corner.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan enjoy a time-honoured friendship built on shared cultural values, deep historical roots, and mutual respect.

Over the years, this bond has evolved into a dynamic partnership, with cultural cooperation playing a key role in bringing the two nations closer.

This enduring relationship was formalised through the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 29, 1992. Since then, bilateral cooperation has steadily deepened across various fields, particularly culture.

Today, cultural exchanges, including classical music collaborations and joint artistic projects, have become a proud tradition between the two nations.