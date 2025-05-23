Vodafone Qatar Celebrates Ranking First In World Mobile Internet Speeds In April
Doha: Vodafone Qatar celebrates Qatar on ranking first in the world on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in April 2025.
With exceptional mobile download and upload speeds, Qatar has established itself as a global leader in providing fast and secure connectivity services.
The Ookla Speedtest Global Index highlighted Qatar's pioneering mobile internet speeds, with an unparalleled median country download speed of 521.52
Mbps, and 34.09 Mbps upload speed.
Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented,“Qatar continues to set the benchmark for outstanding internet connectivity speeds.
This milestone reflects the nation's relentless drive to expand infrastructure, with 5G network development at the heart of its digital agenda, a core aspect of Qatar's National Vision 2030.
Vodafone Qatar continues to drive innovation and technological excellence as part of its mission to power Qatar's digital economy.
We are proud of Qatar's development and 5G infrastructure advancement over the years and reaffirm our dedication to bolstering Qatar's global leadership in mobile internet speeds and ultra-reliable connectivity.”
