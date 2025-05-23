Endoscopy Devices Global Market Overview 2021-2030 With Forecasts 2024-2030 - Rise Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Disposable Endoscopes Boost Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$58.8 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$88.8 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Players
- Advanced Endoscopy Devices Arthrex, Inc. B. Braun SE Boston Scientific Corporation CONMED Corporation Cook Medical LLC FUJIFILM Corporation HOYA Corporation Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Johnson & Johnson KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc. Medtronic plc Olympus Corporation Richard Wolf GmbH Smith & Nephew plc Steris plc Stryker Corporation
Endoscopy Devices Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Rest of World
Endoscopy Devices Market by Product
- Endoscopes Visualization Systems Visualization Components Other Devices (Access Devices, Energy Systems, Hand Instruments, Suction & Irrigation Systems, Snares, Wound Retractors, and others)
Endoscopy Devices Market by Application
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Laparoscopy Urology Endoscopy Arthroscopy ENT Endoscopy Gynecology Endoscopy Neurology Endoscopy Other Applications (Including Laryngoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Bronchoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy)
Endoscopy Devices Market by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Other End-Users (Including Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Clinics)
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 17
