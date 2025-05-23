Inclusive Global Peacebuilding Talk And New Book

At the Heart of Conflict: Talking Resolution

Local Actors - Global Justice - A talk in London by contributors to new book 'At The Heart of Conflict: Talking Resolution'

- Cheryl RobsonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 'At The Heart of Conflict: Talking Resolution'A ground-breaking exploration of global peacebuildingIn person talk at Quaker Library, Euston on June 12th, 6.30pm.ISBN 9781913641429 price £18.99Compiled and edited by Cheryl Robson who said: "This collection offers a rich tapestry of perspectives, emphasizing the voices of local and international peacemakers over political elites, and critiques the traditional liberal peace era."Foreword by Oliver P Richmond | Introduction by Helen Kezie-Nwoha | Afterword by Jonathan CohenAt the Heart of Conflict: Talking Resolution, introduced by Helen Kezie-Nwoha and compiled and edited by Cheryl Robson brings together the compelling stories of 20 individuals who are redefining peacebuilding from the ground up. This book shifts the narrative from political elites to the real architects of peace -local and international peacemakers who champion grassroots engagement and local ownership. Delve into the critical role women play in peace processes and explore the systemic barriers they face. Understand how global challenges like climate change, migration, and technology are reshaping conflict dynamics. With insightful critiques of international organizations and a call for inclusive approaches, this book is a must-read for anyone invested in the future of global justice and inclusive peace strategies .Key Themes and InsightsThis book is more than a collection of interviews; it is a testament to the power of dialogue and the necessity of inclusive peace-making. As the world grapples with complex conflicts, 'At the Heart of Conflict: Talking Resolution' stands as an essential resource for those committed to understanding and resolving these challenges.The book highlights various conflict resolution strategies employed by those active in the field.For example:Gershon Baskin shares insights on back-channel negotiations and peace proposals in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Simon Mann discusses the balance between military interventions and political strategies in African conflicts.Paulo Gonçalves offers perspectives on UN and NATO peacekeeping missions.Saskia Binet and Maria Hadjipavlou provide insights on women's roles in peace and security issues.Anjan Sundaram and Nurcan Baysal, distinguished journalists and human rights defenders report from Mexico and Turkey, respectively.For a full list of the contributors and to arrange interviews, contact:Richard Hillgrove hillgrove@6hillgroveprFor review copies contact ...To reproduce extracts from the book contact editor ...Information about the authors:Professor Oliver Richmond is a renowned scholar in International Relations, Peace and Conflict Studies. His work has significantly shaped the field, introducing critical perspectives on liberal peacebuilding.Helen Kezie-Nwoha is a Nigerian feminist peace activist and women's rights advocate. As Executive Director of The Women's International Peace Centre, she has over 18 years of experience in gender, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution across Africa.Jonathan Cohen is Executive Director of Conciliation Resources, a post he took up in 2016. Previously he served as Deputy Director of the Foundation on Inter-Ethnic Relations in The Hague, working with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities. From 2018-2024 Jonathan was Chair of the European Peacebuilding Liaison Office (EPLO), a network of 55 peacebuilding organisations.0208 948 1427

