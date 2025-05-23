Handbag Designer Timmy Woods made the "Eiffel Tower" Handbag more popular in 2025

- Timmy WoodsBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Timmy Woods, handbag designer to the stars has released an updated version of her Iconic Eiffel Tower Handbag.This exquisite piece is hand-carved from rich Acacia wood and adorned with Swarovskicrystals, pearls, and delicate lavender resin roses. It's more than just a handbag-it's wearable art and a true collectible.Timmy Woods handbags came to popularity as they were featured on the tv series Sex in The City , And Just Like That and the Sex in The City feature film.Timmy is releasing a updated version of her Eiffel Tower Handbag as a limited edition.Katy Perry and other stars have worn Timmy Woods Handbags to many events in Hollywood over the years.for more informationTimmy said " I am thrilled that this handbag has sparked a fashion trend"

