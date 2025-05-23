Atherosclerosis Market - Global And Regional Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 Featuring Astrazeneca, Novartis, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, GSK, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharmaceutical companies are advancing therapies, such as statins and novel anti-inflammatory drugs, to enhance atherosclerosis treatment outcomes. With the global atherosclerosis market segmented by drug class-statins, ARB blockers, ACE inhibitors-and region, innovative diagnostics and personalized medicine are playing pivotal roles. Despite market competition and generic drug entry posing challenges, there's notable growth potential in emerging markets. Key players like AstraZeneca and Pfizer are leading innovations, focusing on digital health technologies and strategic partnerships to improve cardiovascular health and expand market reach.

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherosclerosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing heavily on the development of innovative therapies such as statins, fibrates, and new anti-inflammatory drugs. These advancements are improving patient outcomes and providing more effective management of atherosclerosis. Furthermore, non-invasive diagnostic techniques and personalized medicine are playing an important role in early detection and targeted treatment, enhancing the overall management of the disease.

The leading players in the global atherosclerosis market are pharmaceutical companies making significant advancements in therapies for atherosclerosis. These companies are at the forefront of improving patient outcomes and addressing the growing demand for effective treatments for cardiovascular diseases.

Restraints such as the highly competitive nature of the market and the entry of generics and biosimilars create challenges for differentiation and pricing. However, there is substantial growth potential in emerging markets, where increasing healthcare infrastructure and access to treatments present significant opportunities.

The segmentation of the global atherosclerosis market highlights the major drug classes used in the management of atherosclerosis. Statins continue to dominate the market due to their well-established role in lowering cholesterol and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. ARB blockers, ACE inhibitors, and calcium channel blockers are widely prescribed to reduce the heart's workload and lower blood pressure, which improves overall cardiovascular health. The growing adoption of these drug classes, along with their combination therapies, is expected to strengthen the therapeutic landscape for atherosclerosis treatment.

The increasing focus on preventive healthcare and rising public awareness of cardiovascular health are contributing to the growing demand for atherosclerosis treatments across these regions.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current treatment options in atherosclerosis and market trends, allowing organizations to identify opportunities for product innovation. By understanding the unmet needs in patient care, especially related to drug efficacy and side effects, companies can develop more targeted treatments, improving both market penetration and patient outcomes.

Competitive Strategy: To maintain a competitive edge in the global atherosclerosis market, companies should focus on improving the safety and affordability of their therapies, explore strategic partnerships for R&D, and invest in personalized medicine. Expanding market access through emerging digital health technologies and telemedicine platforms could further enhance a company's market position, especially in underserved regions.

Drivers



Increasing global rates of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis are driving demand for effective treatments Expanding healthcare access and infrastructure in emerging economies is increasing demand for atherosclerosis treatments, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Limitations

The highly competitive nature of the market and the entry of generics and biosimilars create challenges for differentiation and pricing

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Merck KGA

Daiichi Sankyo Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi A.G.

Pfizer Inc. Bayer AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Atherosclerosis Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Atherosclerosis

1.2.1 U.S.

1.2.2 EU5

1.2.3 Rest-of-the-World

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.4.1 By Phase

1.5 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in U.S.

1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in E.U.

1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Atherosclerosis Market, By Drug Class, $Million, 2025-2035

2.1 Statins

2.2 ARB Blockers

2.3 ACE Inhibitors

2.4 Diuretics

2.5 Calcium Channel Blockers

2.6 Others

3. Global Atherosclerosis Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Key Findings

3.1.2 Market Dynamics

3.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3.1 North America Atherosclerosis Market (by Country)

3.1.3.1.1 U.S.

3.1.3.1.2 Canada

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Key Findings

3.2.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3.1 Europe Atherosclerosis Market (by Country)

3.2.3.1.1 Germany

3.2.3.1.2 France

3.2.3.1.3 Italy

3.2.3.1.4 U.K.

3.2.3.1.5 Rest-of-Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Key Findings

3.3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Atherosclerosis Market (by Country)

3.3.3.1.1 Japan

3.3.3.1.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.4.1 Key Findings

3.4.2 Market Dynamics

3.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4. Global Atherosclerosis Market: Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

4.2 Competitive Landscape

4.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

4.2.1.1 Funding Activities

4.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

4.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

4.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

4.3 Company Profiles

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.3.2 Product Portfolio

4.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

4.3. Key Personnels

4.3.5 Analyst View

5. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900