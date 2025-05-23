T-Cell Immunotherapy Landscape 2025 | A Comprehensive Look At T-Cell Immunotherapy Trends And Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the transformative impact and development of T-Cell Immunotherapies in pharmaceuticals. Gain expert insights into trends, sales forecasts, company pipelines, and future priorities. Essential for investors, pharma companies, and decision-makers. Unlock market-leading strategies.

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates the impacts and development of T-Cell Immunotherapies within the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes within the market and how best to pivot to prioritize future changes in the market.

Scope

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. Figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends within the T-Cell Immunotherapy market delving deep into forecasted sales and company pipelines.

This report is required reading for:



Investors that want to understand past trends impacting the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape as well as identifying companies to invest in

Companies that are interested in entering the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape and where best to focus on

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies lead the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape in the past and how they led Small and medium pharma who want to focus their T-Cell Immunotherapy drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities

Reasons to Buy



Insights on the different types of T-Cell Immunotherapies with current and novel forms

Insights on past trends and changes that have informed the T-Cell Immunotherapy market

Insights on the current leading T-Cell Immunotherapy drugs based on their Sales and Forecasts and other parameters

Therapeutic and Indication insights into the T-Cell Immunotherapy market Insights into the future opportunities for T-Cell Immunotherapies and the companies leading in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to T-Cell Immunotherapy

T-Cell Immunotherapies: Previous Years in Review



T-Cell Immunotherapies: split by subtype

Top indications

Most popular T-cell immunotherapy targets

T-cell immunotherapies split by development stage Most active companies in T-cell immunotherapy development

T-Cell Immunotherapies: Future Outlook



Top companies by T-cell immunotherapy forecast sales

Total T-cell immunotherapy market forecast sales

Top T-cell immunotherapies by forecast sales Upcoming T-cell Immunotherapy launches

Key Findings

List of Figures



Timeline of T-cell immunotherapy approvals, split out by subtype

Patent applications and grants for T-cell immunotherapies (2009-24)

Review designations awarded, 2012-24

Types of review designations awarded to TCIs (2004-24)

Deals by Volume and Value, 2010-24

Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by their subtype

Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by indication

Top targets by drug count: active T-cell immunotherapies

Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by their highest development stage

Top companies by number of active T-cell immunotherapies in their portfolio

Deals by Type in 2024

Top 5 companies by total TCI sales, 2024-30

Top Drugs by Sales, 2025

Total Market Sales, 2017-30 T-cell immunotherapy expected launches

Company Coverage:



Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute

Angeles Therapeutics Inc

Anocca AB

Shanghai Yake Biotechnology Co Ltd

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies Ltd

Bristar Immunotech Biotechnology Co Ltd

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co Ltd

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

TScan Therapeutics Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences Inc

Legend Biotech Corp Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

For more information about this report visit

