Europe Precision Medicine Market Research Report 2024-2034, Competitive Analysis Of Almac Group, ANGLE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, And QIAGEN
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$118.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Precision Medicine: A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-Centric Medicine
1.3 Precision Medicine: Remodeling the One-Size-Fits-All Theory to Individually Tailored Therapy
1.4 Initiatives and Programs
1.5 Precision Medicine: Enabling Technologies and Applications
1.5.1 Innovators
1.5.1.1 3D DNA Printing
1.5.1.1.1 Introduction
1.5.1.1.2 Role of 3D DNA Printing
1.5.1.2 RNA-Seq
1.5.1.2.1 Introduction
1.5.1.2.2 Role of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine
1.5.1.2.3 Key Players
1.5.1.3 4D Molecular Imaging
1.5.1.3.1 Introduction
1.5.1.3.2 Role of 4D Molecular Imaging in Precision Medicine
1.5.1.3.3 Key Players
1.5.2 Early Adopters
1.5.2.1 CRISPR
1.5.2.1.1 Introduction
1.5.2.1.2 Role of CRISPR in Precision Medicine
1.5.2.1.3 Key Players
1.5.2.2 Blockchain
1.5.2.2.1 Introduction
1.5.2.2.2 Role of Blockchain in Precision Medicine
1.5.2.2.3 Key Players
1.5.2.3 Imaging Informatics
1.5.2.3.1 Introduction
1.5.2.3.2 Role of Imaging Informatics in Precision Medicine
1.5.2.3.3 Key Players
1.5.3 Early Majority
1.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.5.3.1.1 Introduction
1.5.3.1.2 Role of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.1.3 Key Players
1.5.3.2 Circulating Free DNA (cfDNA)
1.5.3.2.1 Introduction
1.5.3.2.2 Role of cfDNA in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.2.3 Key Players
1.5.3.3 Big Data
1.5.3.3.1 Introduction
1.5.3.3.2 Role of Big Data in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.3.3 Key Players
1.5.3.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
1.5.3.4.1 Introduction
1.5.3.4.2 Role of NGS in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.4.3 Key Players
1.5.3.5 Health Informatics
1.5.3.5.1 Introduction
1.5.3.5.2 Role of Health Informatics in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.5.3 Key players
1.5.3.6 Bioinformatics
1.5.3.6.1 Introduction
1.5.3.6.2 Role of Bioinformatics in Precision Medicine
1.5.3.6.3 Key Players
1.5.4 Late Majority
1.5.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)
1.5.4.1.1 Introduction
1.5.4.1.2 Role of PCR in Precision Medicine
1.5.4.1.3 Key players
1.5.4.2 Microarray
1.5.4.2.1 Role of Microarray in Precision Medicine
1.5.4.2.2 Key Players
2 Market: Industry Outlook
2.1 Precision Medicine Market: Ecosystem Analysis
2.2 Market Trends
2.2.1 Integrating Advanced Imaging for Enhanced Diagnostics and Treatment
2.2.2 Emergence of Biobanks as a Cornerstone of Precision Medicine
2.3 Industry Insights
2.3.1 Patent Analysis
2.3.2 Pipeline Analysis
2.3.3 Legal Requirements and Framework by the EMA
2.4 Ecosystem Summary
3 Region
3.1 Overview
3.2 Europe
3.2.1 Regional Overview
3.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.2.3.1 Europe Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.4 Germany
3.2.4.1 Germany Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.5 France
3.2.5.1 France Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.6 Italy
3.2.6.1 Italy Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.7 U.K.
3.2.7.1 U.K. Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.8 Spain
3.2.8.1 Spain. Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
3.2.9 Rest-of-Europe
3.2.9.1 Rest-of-Europe Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Competitive Landscape
4.1.1 Synergistic Activities
4.2 Company Profiles
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Top Products/Services
4.2.3 Top Competitors
4.2.4 Analyst View
