Pro Kapital Council Approved Consolidated Interim Report For I Quarter And 3 Months Of 2025 (Unaudited)
|2025 3M
|2024 3M
|2024 12M
|Revenue, th, EUR
|12 450
|3 054
|18 158
|Gross profit, th. EUR
|4 207
|888
|5 423
|Gross profit, %
|34%
|29%
|30%
|Operating result, th. EUR
|2 542
|-659
|123
|Operating result, %
|20%
|-22%
|1%
|Net result, th. EUR
|1 890
|-1 700
|-3 875
|Net result, %
|15%
|-56%
|-21%
|31.03.2025
|31.03.2024
|31.12.2024
|Total Assets, th. EUR
|121 074
|105 855
|118 758
|Total Liabilities, th. EUR
|67 963
|52 027
|67 537
|Total Equity, th. EUR
|53 111
|53 828
|51 221
|Debt/ Equity *
|1,28
|0,97
|1,32
|Return on Assets, % **
|1,7%
|-1,6%
|-3,4%
|Return on Equity, % ***
|3,5%
|-3,1%
|-7,0%
|Net asset value per share, EUR ****
|0,94
|0,95
|0,89
*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
|in thousands of euros
|31.03.2025
|31.03.2024
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|3 949
|8 897
|4 344
|Current receivables
|3 578
|1 688
|822
|Prepaid expenses
|0
|434
|422
|Inventories
|57 634
|39 980
|56 951
|Total current assets
|65 161
|50 999
|62 539
|Non-current assets
|Non-current receivables
|315
|22
|317
|Property, plant and equipment
|7 520
|7 712
|7 595
|Right-of-use-assets
|449
|551
|513
|Investment property
|44 335
|40 378
|44 210
|Goodwill
|863
|204
|863
|Intangible assets
|2 431
|3 654
|2 721
|Total non-current assets
|55 913
|52 521
|56 219
|Assets held for sale
|0
|2 335
|0
|Total assets helt for sale
|0
|2 335
|0
|TOTAL ASSETS
|121 074
|105 855
|118 758
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current debt
|17 354
|1 733
|21 893
|Customer advances
|8 616
|5 602
|9 618
|Trade and other payables
|7 202
|6 303
|5 600
|Tax liabilities
|1 171
|208
|833
|Short-term provisions
|5
|8
|24
|Total current liabilities
|34 348
|13 854
|37 968
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current debt
|31 466
|36 903
|27 350
|Other long term liabilities
|6
|2
|6
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|1 950
|1 140
|2 031
|Long-term provisions
|193
|128
|182
|Total non-current liabilities
|33 615
|38 173
|29 569
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|67 963
|52 027
|67 537
|Equity
|Share capital in nominal value
|11 338
|11 338
|11 338
|Share premium
|5 661
|5 661
|5 661
|Statutory reserve
|1 134
|1 134
|1 134
|Revaluation reserve
|1 977
|2 092
|1 977
|Retained earnings
|32 518
|32 498
|30 523
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|52 628
|52 723
|50 633
|Non-controlling interest
|483
|1 105
|588
|TOTAL EQUITY
|53 111
|53 828
|51 221
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|121 074
|105 855
|118 758
Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|2025 3M
|2024 3M
|2024 12M
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Operating income
|Revenue
|12 450
|3 054
|18 158
|Cost of goods sold
|-8 243
|-2 166
|-12 735
|Gross profit
|4 207
|888
|5 423
|Marketing expenses
|-286
|-222
|-1 136
|Administrative expenses
|-1 326
|-1 325
|-5 293
|Other operating income
|12
|2
|1 164
|Other operating expenses
|-65
|-2
|-35
|Operating profit
|2 542
|-659
|123
|Finance income
|13
|42
|123
|Finance cost
|-745
|-1 073
|-4 276
|Profit/ loss before income tax
|1 810
|-1 690
|-4 030
|Income tax
|80
|-10
|155
|Profit/ loss for the period
|1 890
|-1 700
|-3 875
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|1 995
|-1 700
|-3 675
|Non-controlling interest
|-105
|0
|-200
|Total other comprehensive income
|Net change in asset revaluation reserve
|0
|0
|-115
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1 890
|-1 700
|-3 990
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|1 995
|-1 700
|-3 790
|Non-controlling interest
|-105
|0
|-200
|Earnings per share (Basic) €
|0,04
|-0,03
|-0,06
The full report can be found in the file attached.
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
