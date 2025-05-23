Alcoholic Beverages Top Trends Analysis Report 2025: Effectively Marketing Low/No Alcohol, Capitalizing On Ecommerce, Marketing Premium Products Effectively, Coaxing Consumers Out
Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the key trends that will define the alcoholic beverages sector in 2025: effectively marketing low/no alcohol, capitalizing on ecommerce, marketing premium products effectively, coaxing consumers out, affordable sustainability.
The cost of living crisis and growing wealth inequality mean premiumization is a profitable trend for specific alcoholic beverage categories (including wines and spirits). Specific marketing narratives (such as emphasizing the mental health benefits of going out and destigmatizing the consumption of no/low alcohol) should be deployed when encouraging Gen Z to buy more on-premise.
Scope
- Companies should tailor marketing to remove stigmas around drinking no/low alcoholic beverages. Premium brands should target high income consumers and emphasize a product's links to specific regions/cultures to reinforce a sense of authenticity and quality. Companies should market the mental health benefits of socializing outside the home to Gen Z consumers to boost on-premise sales. Companies should prioritize sustainability initiatives that also deliver on cost savings (such as lighter packaging or new enzymes that improve the energy efficiency of brewing).
Key Topics Covered:
- Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2025 Effectively marketing low/no alcohol Capitalizing on ecommerce Marketing premium products effectively Coaxing consumers out Affordable sustainability Takeaways Appendix
Companies Featured
- Heineken Diageo Pernod Ricard Bouchaine Vineyards Josh Cellars Woodforde's Brewery International Beverage Eastside Distilling Beeline Financial Just Wines Beer Cartel Brewquets Tesla 721 Vodka DRINKS Constellation Brands Topikos Crown Royal Cono Sur Carlsberg Greene King Taureaux Tavern Castle Rock Tavern Pulpac Pulpex The Paper Bottle Company Cockburn's IFF
