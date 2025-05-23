FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES 'ABBY's LIST, A DOGUMENTARY'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the feature unscripted narrative feature documentary ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 23, 2025

Feature-Length Documentary Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on May 23, 2025

- Filmmaker Mark Sutherland

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the feature unscripted narrative feature documentary ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 23, 2025.

ABBY'S LIST is currently enjoying a limited theatrical run nationwide. While technically a documentary, this fun and thoughtful film feels like a cinematic feature. Part comedy, part drama, and family-friendly, this buddy film will leave audiences laughing and crying. Shot in twenty incredible locations with over 5 million views of its road and promo videos.

ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY is the story of 14-year-old Whippet Abby and her human, Mark, as they embark on an epic cross-country road trip. From captaining a yacht to riding It's a Small World, making friends with a dolphin and a deer, even peeing on the world's tallest trees, Abby does it all! By the way, whose list is this anyway... Abby's or Mark's? As the journey unfolds, we realize that all they really want is quality time together. And incredibly, the universe intervenes. Abby starts aging in reverse, and their three-week bucket list trip morphs into the three-year journey of their lives!

Written and directed by Mark Sutherland, ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY was produced by Sutherland – with Don Lee, Bill Farmer, Jennifer Farmer, Mark Thorsell, and Jesse Lynn Madera serving as executive producers. Jennifer O'Kain served as consulting producer and Courtney DeSando Kaplan served as associate producer. The subjects profiled and interviewed include Abby Sutherland, the Whippet, Mark Sutherland, Jack Hanna, Bill Farmer (Voice of Goofy), Sophie Cole, Scott Simpson, Laura Maxwell Murnane, and Trooper the Three-Legged Deer.

“Making ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY changed my whole life, and it changed Abby's life too,” said filmmaker Mark Sutherland. At its core, ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY is a buddy film. Abby was a dog, but she was also my best friend. And we were just taking a road trip together... having a little fun and figuring a few things out along the way. I think everyone can relate to that.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY with the filmmaker Mark Sutherland and producer Jennifer O'Kain.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Official FDM Trailer - ABBY'S LIST, A DOGUMENTARY (2025)

