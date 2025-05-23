The Brave Table LIVE Returns With Transformative Wellness Gathering

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brave Table LIVE, the powerful in-person podcast experience hosted by bestselling author and emotional wellness advocate Dr. Neeta Bhushan, returns on Thursday 29 May for a morning of soul-led conversation, connection and nourishment.From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, guests will gather for a wellness-centered experience themed:“Embracing Aging as a Powerful, Personal, and Transformative Journey.” This edition of The Brave Table LIVE invites guests into meaningful dialogue around aging, vitality and reinvention - held in a calming space that supports personal growth and deeper connection.Joining Neeta Bhushan in conversation are two inspiring voices: Caroline Labouchere, midlife model and graceful aging advocate, who will speak on confidence, visibility and what it means to age with pride. Joining Dr. Neeta, will be her second guest speaker - Mary Christine, holistic health and hormone expert, as well as founder of Beat That Dish, who will share tools for achieving hormonal harmony, supporting the nervous system and sustaining energy through life's transitions.Guests will also enjoy nourishing light bites by Beat That Dish, ceremonial matcha from Health Nag's Matcha Cart, and a thoughtfully curated morning designed to replenish and inspire.“The Brave Table LIVE is where we gather to have the conversations that matter most,” says Neeta Bhushan.“It's a space to feel supported, seen and grounded as we move through life's transitions with courage and grace.”“At Zoime, our mission is to champion longevity and whole-person wellness,” says Furqan Athar, Founder and CEO of Zoime.“Partnering with Brave Table LIVE reflects our belief that community, education and meaningful conversations are vital to how we age and thrive.”Presented in partnership with Zoime, Beat That Dish and Health Nag, this gathering is open to all and offers a meaningful experience for those navigating change - midlife and beyond.Tickets are AED 175 and can be booked at . For more details, visit or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.PR Contact:Gemma L'Appanna Founder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanDr. Neeta Bhushan is a TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate, and host of the top-rated podcast The Brave Table. A former cosmetic dentist turned serial entrepreneur, she is the co-founder of the Highest Self Institute and founder of Chai Tonics, a luxury Ayurvedic wellness brand supporting women's nervous system health. With a unique blend of psychology, leadership, and ancient wisdom, Neeta empowers women to heal from burnout, build resilience, and lead with emotional clarity. Her best-selling book That Sucked. Now What? has inspired thousands to rise from life's setbacks and rewrite their stories with power and grace.About ZoimeZoime is Dubai's pioneering destination for modern wellness, offering integrative longevity treatments, advanced diagnostics, and personalized protocols designed to optimize healthspan and support graceful aging. Combining cutting-edge science with holistic care, Zoime empowers individuals to live fuller, longer, and more vibrant lives.

