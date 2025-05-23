403
The 10Th Edition Of Women Power Summit & Awards 2025 By Billennium Divas Concludes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 10th edition of Women Power Summit & Awards 2025 organized by Billennium Divas, a daylong mega conference and awards initiative celebrated the spirit of Women Entrepreneurship like every year for Women Entrepreneurs and the ecosystem players on the 10th May 2025, Saturday in association with National Stock Exchange of India Limited as a“Venue Partner”, supported by Kotak Mahindra Bank as a“Banking Partner” along with several other key partners concluded with a thunderous applause once again making it a humongous success like each year. The event was attended by the“Who's – Who” of the Women Entrepreneur fraternity, Policy Makers, Thought Leaders, Industry stalwarts & the Startup fraternity from across India, Singapore and Silicon Valley.
More than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs / Founders along with their Women / Men Co-Founders and it acted as an impactful platform to celebrate excellence in various fields by women entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystem enablers who have made a significant mark thereby recognizing their contribution to the entrepreneurship ecosystem through highly curated 40+ award categories. These awards were distinctly curated in honour of the exemplary contribution in earnest efforts in celebrating and“Recognizing Business Excellence” thereby setting a benchmark through a stringent selection process by an elite jury committee thus ensuring complete transparency and fairplay.
The daylong event was chaired by the esteemed Chief Guest. The Chief Guest, Smt. Meghana Deepak Sakore Bordikar Ji, State Minister, Women and Child Development Department, Government of Maharashtra along with the Guest of Honour, Smt. Shweta Shalini Ji, Chief Evangelist – Billennium Divas, TEDx Speaker, Social Entrepreneur, Tech Enthusiast, SDG & Govt. Policy Expert and also present were Ms. Parvathi Moorthy, AVP - SME Business Development. National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Ms. Lakshmi Iyer, CEO - Investment & Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd and other industry leaders sharing their expertise and insights on aspects such as governments schemes and support to startups, though leadership, Startup exchange, funding and finance strategies, business growth and various areas in overcoming challenges faced by Women Entrepreneurs & Start-up's followed by various guest speakers & dignitaries who were present at the summit.
The theme for the 10th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2025 was“Together, We Rise; Unity, Resilience, and Progress.” Keeping in line with the theme, the daylong event deliberated on key topics as
1. Levelling the Playing Field; How Policy Changes Can Unleash the Power of Women Entrepreneurs!
2. SME IPO as an alternative means of financing!
3. Future Forward; New Age Media & Customer Engagement for Business Growth!
4. Divas Speak: Candid Conversations – Finance, Leadership, Mental wellness and building a robust community!
5. Beyond the Numbers: Unpacking Gender Bias in Funding Decisions
6. Banking on Her: Unlocking Financial Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs
7. Unveiling of the new Logo of Billennium Divas; new vigor, same conviction and commitment.
This exclusive invitation-only event brought together the most sought-after women leaders, women entrepreneurs, startup investors & VC's, media, enterprise partners, startup ecosystem players and mentors to support female founders through participatory presentations, panel discussions, and more.
The key spotlight of the event was the unveiling of Billennium Divas New Logo highlighting a renewed vigor with the same conviction and commitment in its quest to nurture and encourage more women in entrepreneurship and investments.
The 10th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2025 garnered tremendous support from high profile institutions and organizations as“Partners” such as National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Eves Entrepreneurship Excellence Academy, Consortium of Empowered Women Entrepreneurs (CEWE), Fluid Ventures, RealTime Angel Fund, ah! Ventures Fund, Venture Wolf, Anthill Ventures, Swishin ventures, Xccel Ventures, Enlighten Capital, Community Managers Forum, i-Spark Foundation Incubator, JITO JIIF, MentorMyBoard, LAJA, Woman Hike, Anantam Ecosystems, Lean Campus Startups, Vats Creations, Startupholic Catalyst, 100xStartup, BetweenUs, Bodhi, Ami Polymer, Tata Soulfull, Organic Sattva, Buti Gandhark, Easy Knowledge, Picasso Parri, Aster care, StartupNews, SME WORLD Magazine and Trade Fair Times to make this event a benchmark in recognizing and felicitating the empowered women entrepreneurs across the country and to celebrate Women entrepreneurship in style and grace. The event has been creating a major buzz and getting lots of appreciation for the high quality of content and the impact it has created on various social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Check the pictures here -
For more information for this event, kindly visit
