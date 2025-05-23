Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Total Of 33 Goals Scored On First Day Of WMF World Cup In Baku

2025-05-23 05:07:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first day of the World Mini-Football Championship saw a total of 33 goals scored, Azernews reports.

Eight matches took place on the tournament's opening day, providing plenty of excitement and scoring, according to Idman.

Slovakia's forward Jakub Hudek currently leads the Golden Boot race after netting a hat-trick in his team's commanding 15–0 victory over India - the most dominant performance of the day.

Just behind him are teammates Jaroslav Repa, David Kuba, and Jakub Straka, each with two goals. England's Callum Gardner also scored twice on the first day.

Meanwhile, the host nation Azerbaijan started their campaign with a 1–1 draw against Bahrain.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.

