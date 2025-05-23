Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Italy Sign Mou On Naval Personnel Training

2025-05-23 05:07:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

According to the“Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Training and Education of Naval Personnel” signed between the Ministers of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic, distinguished graduates who have excelled in their studies at the respective special-purpose military education institutions of both countries are presented with commemorative gifts on behalf of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces Command, Azernews reports.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Ricardo Romano, who graduated with distinction from the Italian Naval Academy in Livorno, was awarded a“Naval Dagger” along with a certificate signed by the Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

The gift was presented to the Italian officer by a representative of the Azerbaijani Military Attaché Office in Italy.

It is also noted that, under the provisions of the Memorandum, an officer who graduates with distinction from the Naval Faculty of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, operating under the National Defence University of Azerbaijan, is awarded the“Sword of Honour for Students” on behalf of the Italian Naval Forces Command.

