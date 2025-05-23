Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's FM Says No Deal Possible If U.S. Seeks End Of Uranium Enrichment

2025-05-23 05:06:14
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 23 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday, there will be no nuclear agreement, if the United States seeks to cease Iran's uranium enrichment.

He made the remarks in a live interview, broadcast with the state-run IRIB TV, ahead of the fifth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Rome, today.

“Fundamental differences still exist between us. The U.S. side does not believe in uranium enrichment in Iran. If this is their objective, there would be no agreement,” Araghchi said, while responding to U.S. officials' recent demands that Tehran completely stop uranium enrichment on its soil.

“However, if they seek that Iran does not move towards nuclear weapons, this can be achieved. We do not seek nuclear weapons,” he said.

Araghchi noted that, the nuclear deal signed between Iran and several other countries in 2015 was no longer effective,“but it does not mean that the deal is dead,” adding that, the agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, could be revived.

However, Araghchi emphasised that, Iran would not give up its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment.

Iran and the United States have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions since April.

Recently, U.S. officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease its uranium enrichment activities, a request that Tehran has firmly rejected, insisting the issue is“non-negotiable.”– NNN-IRNA

