Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 2.35 To USD 64.05 Pb - KPC


2025-05-23 05:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil fell USD 2.35 during Thursday's trading to hit USD 64.05 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 66.40 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped 47 cents to US 64.44 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 37 cents to USD 61.20 pb. (end)
