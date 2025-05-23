India Cautions IMF On Pakistan's ₹8,000 Crore Bailout: 'Arms Purchases Surge With Every Loan'
The report, citing sources, added that India will further push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to add Pakistan to the grey list in the next meeting. India will also oppose upcoming World Bank funding for Pakistan.
The 'grey list' of the FATF means a country or a jurisdiction is subject to increased monitoring.
Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, boosting its reputation among lenders - which is essential for the crisis-hit economy.
It may be recalled that on 9 May, the IMF approved the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility.
The Indian government had opposed the IMF's proposal to extend fresh loans to Pakistan, saying they could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India registered its protest at the board of IMF, and abstained from voting at the crucial IMF meeting.
(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment