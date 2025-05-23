India Cautions IMF On Pakistan's ₹8,000 Crore Bailout: 'Arms Purchases Surge With Every Loan'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Reiterating its concerns over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) releasing over ₹8,000 crore bailout package to Pakistan, India cautioned the financial agency that Pakistan's arms purchase spikes with every loan it gets from the global lender, Reuters reported sources as saying.

The report, citing sources, added that India will further push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to add Pakistan to the grey list in the next meeting. India will also oppose upcoming World Bank funding for Pakistan.

The 'grey list' of the FATF means a country or a jurisdiction is subject to increased monitoring.

Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, boosting its reputation among lenders - which is essential for the crisis-hit economy.

It may be recalled that on 9 May, the IMF approved the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faci­li­ty.

The Indian government had opposed the IMF's proposal to extend fresh loans to Pakistan, saying they could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India registered its protest at the board of IMF, and abstained from voting at the crucial IMF meeting.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)