Kerala Cricket Association Set To Begin Construction Of New Stadium In Kollam

Kerala Cricket Association Set To Begin Construction Of New Stadium In Kollam


2025-05-23 05:01:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is building a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium in Ezukone, Kollam. The stadium will be built on 10 acres of land owned by KCA. The construction of the project, estimated to cost 56 crore rupees, will be inaugurated on May 25th at 11 am by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. Minister J. Chinchu Rani, MP Kodikunnil Suresh, MLA Kovoor Kunjumon, KCA President Jayesh George, and KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar will participate in the event.

The first phase of construction, costing 21 crores, will be completed by the end of 2026. This will be KCA's first GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) certified stadium. The stadium, which will bring significant changes to Kollam's sports landscape, will host domestic cricket matches in the future. The land, acquired by KCA in 2015-16, is 60 km from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The stadium will feature a 150-meter diameter cricket ground suitable for domestic matches, a modern pavilion with dressing rooms, an open-air amphitheater-style gallery, a well-equipped office block, outdoor net practice facilities, indoor practice facilities for all weather conditions, facilities for other sports, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and ample parking, according to KCA President Jayesh George.

As part of KCA's eco-friendly development initiatives, the new stadium will include rainwater harvesting. The construction will also ensure the protection of nearby canals and surrounding trees.

KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar stated that KCA is committed to enhancing Kerala's sports scene and achieving sustainable development, with the Ezukone stadium serving as a prime example. He added that the project not only fulfills a long-standing need in the district's sports sector but also ensures environmental protection.

