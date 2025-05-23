Bengaluru: Cabinet Approves ₹4,791.95 Crore Garbage Management Tender For Seven Years

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a ₹4,791.95 crore tender process for garbage collection and disposal in Bengaluru over the next seven years. The project will be divided into 33 packages, one for each constituency, with two packages allocated to larger constituencies.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar explained that the previous BJP-led government had initiated a tender with 98 packages. However, the process was stalled due to a court case. The court has now dismissed the petition and directed the government to complete the tender process within four months.

The tender process will be initiated shortly, and the contract will cover seven years. Shivakumar emphasised that the new system will be significantly different from the current one, with specific responsibilities such as garbage segregation, vehicle management, and the separate collection of construction debris. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be responsible for overseeing the operations.

BDA interest waiver for public utility sites

Organisations that have acquired public utility sites from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have accumulated dues exceeding ₹250 crore due to delayed payments. The cabinet has now decided to waive the interest on these dues, provided the full amount is paid within 120 days. This waiver will be a one-time concession.

New housing complex and lake rejuvenation projects get approval

Administrative approval has been granted for the construction of a multi-storeyed residential complex by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) at a cost of ₹180 crore on a 3-acre plot in the Kengeri Bandematha Layout in Bengaluru.

Additionally, Minister H.K. Patil announced approval for a ₹140 crore project aimed at rejuvenating 59 lakes in Sulibele and Nandagudi hoblis of Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district. Water for this project will be sourced through lift irrigation from the H.N. Valley project.