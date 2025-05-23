Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-4 May 23 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 15 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
9th Prize: Rs 100
10th Prize: Rs 50
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
