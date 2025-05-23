403
Colombian Stocks Fall 0.50% As Banking Sector Drags Market Lower
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian equities declined Thursday as the COLCAP index dropped 0.50% to 1,641.31 points. The retreat followed Wednesday's steeper 0.79% decline that brought the benchmark to 1,649.50 points.
Trading data from the Colombian Stock Exchange shows the index fluctuated between 1,632.20 and 1,649.46 points during the session. Banking stocks led the decline with Bancolombia Pf suffering the steepest fall.
The preferred shares tumbled 3.82% or 1,700 points to close at 42,800 pesos. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Pref followed with a 2.35% drop to 582 pesos. Canacol Energy Ltd also pressured the market, falling 2.12% to 8,320 pesos and hitting all-time lows.
The session's biggest winner was Etb, which surged 7.55% or 4 points to reach 57 pesos. Mineros SA climbed 3.64% to 7,400 pesos, achieving five-year highs. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia added 2.30% to close at 12,460 pesos.
Technical analysis reveals mixed signals for the Colombian market. The COLCAP trades above its 50-day moving average at 1,639.99 points and its 200-day average at 1,630.55 points.
This positioning confirms the ongoing uptrend remains intact despite recent weakness. The index currently sits between its Bollinger Bands, with the upper band at 1,660.72 and lower band at 1,624.27.
This neutral positioning suggests limited momentum in either direction. The 9-day exponential moving average at 1,656.31 remains above the 21-day EMA at 1,657.46, maintaining a bullish signal.
Colombian Stock Market Update
Colombian stock continue outperforming regional peers despite Thursday's decline. The market maintains a 20.52% gain year-to-date, significantly ahead of Mexico's IPC and Brazil's Bovespa.
The COLCAP's current price-to-earnings ratio stands at 8.19, well below the global average of 21.82 and emerging markets average of 14.25. Sector performance showed significant divergence over the past week.
Consumer Discretionary stocks surged 6.48% while Consumer Staples gained 1.81%. Utilities fell 3.25%, Industrials declined 3.10%, and Energy dropped 1.37%. The Financial sector, which dominated Thursday's losers, dipped 0.73% for the week.
The Colombian peso held steady against the dollar, closing at 4,179.75 with minimal movement. Coffee futures for July delivery declined 2.51% to $361 per pound. Gold futures fell 0.56% to $3,295 per troy ounce.
Volume remained moderate throughout the session, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The market's technical indicators suggest potential consolidation ahead, with immediate support at 1,635 points and resistance near 1,648 points. A break below support could test the 200-hour moving average around 1,613 points.
