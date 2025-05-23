Voting Results From Constellium's 2025 Annual General Meeting

All the proposals were adopted at the AGM, including the appointment of Bradley Soultz and the re-appointment of Emmanuel Blot, Martha Brooks, and Lori Walker to the Company's Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.