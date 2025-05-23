Hair Growth Supplements Market To Be Worth USD 2,581.1 Million By 2032: Coherent Market Insights
Competitor Insights
Key companies in hair growth supplements market report:
- Viviscal L'Oréal S.A. Nature's Bounty Country Life New Chapter Hairfinity Advanced Hair Care Biotin Beauty Nutrafol Swisse Wellness Parapharmacie Parapharmanet GNC Holdings Elvanveda Foshan Dezhong Pharmaceutical Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Tianjin Tongrentang Group
Key Developments
In October 2024, Force Factor collaborated with Nutrition21, LLC to launch Hair Growth Accelerator. The new supplements are designed to support hair health, thickness, and growth.
In October 2024, Nature's Bounty expanded its Women's wellness portfolio with the launch of new products, including Nature's Bounty Hair Growth Gummies, Nature's Bounty Intimacy Booster, and nature's Bounty Healthy pH Balance. These new products are formulated for stimulating hair growth, enhancing sexual health, and maintain vaginal pH balance in women.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Single Ingredient Supplements Multi Ingredient Supplements
By Formulation Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Capsules Gummies Tablets Powders Softgels
By Functionality Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hair Re-growth Hair Thinning Hair Fall Dandruff
By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Drug Stores & Pharmacies Health & Wellness Stores
- E-commerce Others
By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Men Women Children
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
