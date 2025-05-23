Global Propylene Industry Report 2025: China Has Emerged As The Leading Consumer On A Global Scale, United States, China, And South Korea Are The Top Producers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global propylene market, projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, sees China as the leading consumer. In 2024, China, the USA, and South Korea topped propylene production. The report covers demand-supply analysis, type segmentation, and upcoming capacity and project details.

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Market (2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global propylene market is steadily expanding and is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030.

As the demand for propylene increases, China has emerged as the leading consumer on a global scale. In 2024, the top three countries in terms of propylene production were China, the United States, and South Korea, reflecting their strategic positions in the global marketplace.

The growth of the propylene market is driven by key industry developments and the expansion of production capacities in major countries. This trend is underpinned by a robust demand and supply chain analysis that reveals insightful patterns both by country and by propylene type. Industry experts highlight the significance of upcoming capacity additions, with several high-impact projects on the horizon in prominent markets.

Stakeholders in this sector are keenly observing the evolving landscape. Upcoming capacity additions in key countries and the details of these projects are highly sought after, as they are indicative of future market trends and potential investment opportunities. These data points provide valuable foresight into the propylene market's direction and the strategic moves of leading players.

For industry players and market analysts, a comprehensive understanding of demand and supply dynamics is crucial. The forthcoming years will see a coordinated push towards expanding capacity, optimizing production processes, and ensuring sustainable growth across the industry. Consequently, market participants are advised to keep a vigilant eye on these developments to make informed strategic decisions, capitalizing on propylene's critical role in the chemical industry.

The propylene market remains a robust and dynamic sector with substantial growth opportunities. As the demand for propylene continues to rise globally, the industry is poised to innovate and expand its capabilities. Market analysis and forecasts will play an essential role in navigating this dynamic environment, offering insights into both current dynamics and future projections in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Demand & Supply Drivers

Developing Asian Countries & Major Trade Flows

Global Capacity Additions

Polypropylene Demand

End-User Industries

Technology & Production Key Projects

