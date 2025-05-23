Dubai: DSS To Kick Off On June 27 With Discounts, Exclusive Offers, Concerts

The city of Dubai has long been associated with shopping, even during the scorching summer months, and this year the emirate is gearing up for the heat with what it promises to be the largest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) .

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said that DSS 2025 will kick off on June 27 and will last until August 31.

Over the course of 66 days, it will feature three major retail campaigns, each packed with exclusive offers, rewards, and interactive mall activations.

The Summer Holiday Offers (June 27–July 17), the Dubai Summer Mega Sale (July 18–August 10), and Back to School (August 11–31) are designed to provide unbeatable deals across Dubai's premier shopping destinations.

Foodies will be in for a treat during Dubai Restaurant Week from July 4–12, featuring curated menus at top restaurants, while shoppers can look forward to daily 12-hour flash sales and exclusive limited-time offers.

For those who are into music, the city will host live performances for artists including Banah, Adnan Sami, Adonis, and Shreya Ghoshal. Additionally, Dubai Opera will host a theatrical show called Made in Kuwait on August 29 and 30.

DSS will also offer special hotel packages, family deals at major attractions, and raffle draws with high-value prizes.

The full calendar of events will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of summer in Dubai.