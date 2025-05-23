NVIDIA Expands DLSS 4 With Multi Frame Generation To Over 125 Games

NVIDIA has recently made a series of exciting announcements that highlight its continued push to redefine gaming visuals and performance. Among the key updates is the introduction of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, now supported in over 125 games and applications, with 10 new titles set to launch soon. This latest iteration promises smoother gameplay and even greater visual fidelity.

In addition, DOOM: The Dark Ages will receive cutting-edge enhancements, including path tracing and DLSS Ray Reconstruction, offering players a more immersive and realistic experience.

NVIDIA is also rolling out a major update to the fan-favourite Portal with RTX , further refining the classic game with enhanced lighting and performance.

To celebrate the modding community, NVIDIA has teamed up with ModDB to launch a $50,000 RTX Remix Mod Contest, encouraging creators to reimagine classic games using RTX technology.

Over 125 DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation games and apps available now

At the end of January, GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation launched with support available in 75 games and apps. In March, NVIDIA surpassed 100 games and apps. And now there's support for over 125 games, reaching this milestone two years faster than DLSS 3. DLSS 4 is the fastest-adopted NVIDIA gaming technology in the company's history.​

DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation generates up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame, working in unison with the complete suite of DLSS technologies to multiply frame rates by up to 8X over traditional brute-force rendering. This massive performance improvement on GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and laptops enables you to max out visuals at the highest resolutions and play at incredible frame rates.

Here are the newly announced games and apps that are launching with DLSS 4:

Crimson DesertF1® 25

FBC: FirebreakDune: Awakening

inZOILIGHT OF MOTIRAM

MindsEyeRoadCraft

Splitgate 2WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Chaos Enscape & Autodesk VRED

DOOM: The Dark Ages Path Tracing and DLSS Ray reconstruction upgrade launching in June

Last week, DOOM: The Dark Ages launched with GeForce RTX gamers receiving the definitive PC experience, thanks to NVIDIA's technical partnership with id Software. The game launched with native idTech8 ray tracing technologies accelerated with GeForce RTX Ray Tracing Cores, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Relex.

In June, an update will introduce PC-exclusive path tracing. Path tracing takes the quality of ray-traced lighting to the next level, reflecting additional detail and game elements on surfaces. NVIDIA Spatial Hash Radiance Cache (SHaRC) technology is leveraged to compute path-traced light performantly, while NVIDIA Shader Execution Reordering further accelerates performance on GeForce RTX GPUs. To ensure path tracing looks its absolute best, traditional denoisers are replaced on GeForce RTX GPUs with DLSS Ray Reconstruction. This AI-based technique produces higher-quality images, with more detail and greater stability, improving overall image quality.

Portal with RTX DLSS 4 with multi frame generation and RTX Neural Radiance Cache Upgrade out now

A fantastic example of what's possible with NVIDIA RTX Remix is Portal with RTX. This reimagining of Valve's timeless classic uses full ray tracing to accurately model the real-world properties of light and how that light affects every surface and object. Illumination, shadows, reflections, refraction, and everything in between are all a result of the fully ray-traced world and its interactions with upgraded assets, adding dazzling detail and dynamism to levels and effects.

In a new update that's available now on Steam, NVIDIA has upgraded Portal with RTX's neural renderer to deliver even better performance and image quality. Additionally, the game now features a native integration of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, while DLSS Frame Generation is upgraded to the latest AI model, and DLSS Ray Reconstruction is upgraded to the new transformer AI model. The Portal with RTX update also introduces RTX Neural Radiance Cache (NRC) technology, the world's first neural shader that leverages AI to estimate accurate indirect lighting.