QM Archaeology Department Hosts Introductory Day In Celebration Of International Museum Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department celebrated International Museum Day with a special“Introductory Day: Missions and Discoveries” held at the Museum of Islamic Art recently.

The event provided visitors with unique insights into Qatar's archaeological research, conservation practices, and public outreach initiatives.

The event gathered archaeologists, heritage professionals, and culture enthusiasts for a day of short lectures and discussion. Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department staff members presented their work and achievements throughout three comprehensive sessions, collectively spotlighting the department's diverse and vital role in preserving Qatar's tangible past and engaging its communities.

The session opened with remarks from CEO of Qatar Museums, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi who highlighted the central role archaeology plays in protecting Qatar's national identity and cultural continuity.

Director of the Archaeology Department at Qatar Museums, Faisal Al Naimi then offered insights into the department's growing responsibilities and vision.

“This event marked the first of its kind organized by the Archaeology Department, dedicated to showcasing the breadth of our work,” said Al Naimi.“It was both a celebration of International Museum Day and an opportunity to highlight our unwavering efforts to research, protect, and share Qatar's heritage with the community.

“These lectures were free and open to the public, reflecting our commitment to making archaeology accessible to all. We also see this event as an open invitation for government bodies, institutions, and universities to collaborate with us.

“Next year, we aim to expand this Introductory Day even further-with greater public involvement and deeper engagement with archaeology.”

The first session delved into fieldwork and site protection. Dr. Sinan Al Naimi examined the careful balancing act between archaeological preservation and modern development, while Dr. Mustafa Mehanni shared some recent discoveries. Dr. Ouafa Slimane shifted the focus to underwater cultural heritage and Qatar's maritime past.

Meanwhile, Jawaher Ali Al Nuami and Muhammed Rafid presented the department's digital tool QCHIMS while Aisha Al Hamad highlighted how field assessments and recording are crucial to ensuring the protection of Qatar's vast archaeological record.

The second session traced the artefact's path from discovery to display, where Alanod Al Mutawah addressed the challenges of documentation, and conservation expert Fareed Alshishani provided insights from the conservation labs.

Furthermore, archaeologist Dr. Alexandrine Guerin discussed how archaeological finds are interpreted and showcased in the National Museum of Qatar.

This session also emphasised public archaeology as an essential part of heritage stewardship.

Imad Tabohout and Margaux De Pauw shared innovative educational initiatives that are opening archaeology to new audiences in Qatar. Their work underscores how outreach, school partnerships, and volunteer engagement foster a sense of collective ownership over cultural heritage, while also supporting site protection and ethical practices.

In the final session, current research projects took centre stage, where Dr. Ferhan Sakal revealed ongoing investigations into prehistoric sites, while Dr. Robert Carter introduced evidence of possible Abbasid-era textile production.

Dr. Agnieszka Bystron presented an analysis of imported ceramics from the Unesco World Heritage Site of Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, offering new perspectives on international trade.

Mohammed Sadiq spoke about his recent publications on Qatar's history and coins, and Noura Al Hemaidi delivered closing remarks, emphasising the need for continued collaboration between institutions, researchers, and the public to protect and interpret Qatar's archaeological heritage.