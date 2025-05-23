Merck Showcases Innovation In Advanced Cancers And Rare Tumors At ASCO 2025
Pimicotinib
|
|
|
|
Pimicotinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT): Efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes of Phase 3 MANEUVER study
|
Niu X
|
11500
|
Session Title: Sarcoma
Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Session Time: 9:45 AM – 12:45 PM
Presentation Time: 9:45 AM – 9:57 AM
Location: S100a
|
Precemtabart tocentecan (M9140)
|
|
|
|
Precemtabart tocentecan (M9140), an anti-CEACAM5 ADC with exatecan payload, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Results from the dose optimization of the phase 1 PROCEADE CRC-01 study
|
Kopetz S
|
3038
|
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Session Time: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Location: Hall A
|
BAVENCIO ® (avelumab)
|
Avelumab + sacituzumab govitecan (SG) vs avelumab monotherapy as first-line (1L) maintenance treatment in patients (pts) with advanced urothelial carcinoma (aUC): Interim analysis from the JAVELIN Bladder Medley phase 2 trial
|
Hoffman-Censit J
|
4501
|
Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder
Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Session Time: 9:45 AM – 12:45 PM
Presentation Time: 9:57 AM – 10:09 AM
Location: Hall D2
|
Differences in patient (pt) characteristics and therapy choice across treatment (tx) groups in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in the US: A survey on unmet patient needs
|
Milloy N
|
e16561
|
Session Title: Publication Only: Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder
|
Management and outcomes of rash, peripheral neuropathy (PN), and hyperglycemia (HG) during first-line (1L) treatment (tx) of locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in a real-world setting
|
Nizam A
|
e23275
|
Session Title: Publication Only: Quality Care/Health Services Research
|
Real-world safety and effectiveness of avelumab in immune-compromised (IC) and non-IC patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC): Results from a prospective German registry (MCC-TRIM)
|
Becker J
|
9543
|
Session Title: Publication Only: Genitourinary Cancer-Kidney and Bladder
|
ERBITUX® (cetuximab)
|
|
|
|
FIRE-4 (AIO KRK-0114): Randomized study evaluating the efficacy of cetuximab re-challenge in patients with metastatic RAS wild-type colorectal cancer responding to first-line treatment with FOLFIRI plus cetuximab
|
Weiss L
|
3513
|
Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Colorectal and Anal
Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Session Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Presentation Time: 11:36 AM – 11:42 AM
Location: Hall D1
|
First-line encorafenib + cetuximab + mFOLFOX6 in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (BREAKWATER): Progression-free survival and updated overall survival analyses
|
Elez E
|
LBA3500
|
Session Title: Oral Abstract Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Session Time: 2:45 PM – 5:45 PM
Presentation Time: 2:45 PM – 2:57 PM
Location: Arie Crown Theater
Advancing the Future of Cancer Care
At Merck, we strive every day to improve the futures of people living with cancer. Building on our 350-year global heritage as pharma pioneers, we are focusing our most promising science to target cancer's deepest vulnerabilities, pursuing differentiated molecules to strike cancer at its core. By developing new therapies that can help advance cancer care, we are determined to create a world where more cancer patients will become cancer survivors. Learn more at
About Pimicotinib (ABSK021)
Pimicotinib (ABSK021), which is being developed by Abbisko Therapeutics, is a novel, orally administered, highly selective and potent small-molecule inhibitor of CSF-1R. Pimicotinib has been granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for the treatment of inoperable TGCT by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and priority medicine (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Merck holds worldwide commercialization rights for pimicotinib .
About precemtabart tocentecan (M9140)
Precemtabart tocentecan (previously known as M9140) is an investigational anti-CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). Leveraging the company's novel linker-payload technology, precemtabart tocentecan is the first CEACAM5 ADC with an exatecan payload, a potent topoisomerase inhibitor (TOP1i), which has been rationally designed for stability in circulation and superior cancer cell killing activity. Beyond the direct effect on the target cell, precemtabart tocentecan has been shown in preclinical research to induce tumor cell death through a bystander effect permeating the cell membrane to neighboring cells, inducing apoptosis (cell death). This bystander effect within the tumor microenvironment may enhance efficacy, particularly in tumors with heterogenous CEACAM5 expression. Precemtabart tocentecan is currently being evaluated across tumor types with CEACAM5 expression and a high unmet need, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), gastric cancer (GC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
About BAVENCIO® (avelumab)
BAVENCIO is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody. BAVENCIO has been shown in preclinical models to engage both the adaptive and innate immune functions. By blocking the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 receptors, BAVENCIO has been shown to release the suppression of the T cell-mediated antitumor immune response in preclinical models.
BAVENCIO Approved Indications
BAVENCIO® (avelumab) is indicated in the US for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy. BAVENCIO is also indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.
BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib is indicated in the US for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
In the US, BAVENCIO is indicated for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
BAVENCIO is currently approved for at least one indication for patients in more than 50 countries.
BAVENCIO Safety Profile from the EU Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
The special warnings and precautions for use for BAVENCIO monotherapy include infusion-related reactions, as well as immune-related adverse reactions that include pneumonitis and hepatitis (including fatal cases), colitis, pancreatitis (including fatal cases), myocarditis (including fatal cases), endocrinopathies, nephritis and renal dysfunction, and other immune-related adverse reactions. The special warnings and precautions for use for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib include hepatotoxicity.
The SmPC list of the most common adverse reactions with BAVENCIO monotherapy in patients with solid tumors includes fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, infusion-related reactions, weight decreased and vomiting. The list of most common adverse reactions with BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib includes diarrhea, hypertension, fatigue, nausea, dysphonia, decreased appetite, hypothyroidism, cough, headache, dyspnea, and arthralgia.
About ERBITUX® (cetuximab)
ERBITUX® is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). As a monoclonal antibody, the mode of action of ERBITUX® is distinct from standard non-selective chemotherapy treatments in that it specifically targets and binds to the EGFR. This binding inhibits the activation of the receptor and the subsequent signal-transduction pathway, which results in reducing both the invasion of normal tissues by tumor cells and the spread of tumors to new sites. It is also believed to inhibit the ability of tumor cells to repair the damage caused by chemotherapy and radiotherapy and to inhibit the formation of new blood vessels inside tumors, which appears to lead to an overall suppression of tumor growth. Based on in vitro evidence, ERBITUX® also targets cytotoxic immune effector cells towards EGFR-expressing tumor cells (antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity [ADCC]).
ERBITUX® has already obtained market authorization in over 100 countries worldwide for the treatment of RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Merck licensed the right to market ERBITUX®, a registered trademark of ImClone LLC, outside the U.S. and Canada from ImClone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, in 1998.
About Merck
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.
The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark“Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.
All Merck, press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the EMD Group website. In case you are a resident of the USA or Canada, please go to to register for your online, change your selection or discontinue this service.
