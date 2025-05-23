Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application For Admission Announcement


2025-05-23 04:05:14
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
23-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET

APPLICANT NAME:

Ajax Resources plc

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

Salisbury House, London Wall, London, United Kingdom, EC2M 5PS

+442081466289

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

IPPOLITO INGO CATTANEO ADORNO – CEO

MICHAEL JOHN HUTCHINSON – NE Chairman

RICHARD GARNET HEYWOOD – Exec Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Mineral Exploration

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

Ajax is pursuing a strategy as a natural resources investment company, with a focus on Copper, Gold, Zinc, Uranium, and Lead. The Company completed its first acquisition on 21 May 2025.

The Company's first acquisition was the purchase of Puna Metals S.A., holding the mining rights for 12 licences, collecting forming the Eureka Gold and Copper project in the north-west corner of the Province of Jujuy in Argentina.

Ajax's strategy is centred on the acquisition and development of assets with historical production and significant untapped reserves, as well as material exploration prospectivity. Strategic attention is directed to assets that have material unexploited resources and hold near-term production potential. These include acquisition opportunities which may have been, for various reasons, historically undeveloped or neglected, requiring new technical and financial investment to obtain value maximisation. The Company wishes to acquire assets that can generate revenue following the necessary technical investment and modernisation work.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Allenby Capital Ltd

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

46,862,500 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

35.86%

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Ippolito Cattaneo

10,625,000

22.67%

Orca Capital

6,250,000

13.34%

A O'Hara

3,040,000

6.49%

Michael Hutchison

2,850,000

6.08%

First Corporate Consultants

2,500,000

5.33%

J+O Simmons

2,346,000

5.01%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

9 June 2025

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

