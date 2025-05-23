Alzchem Group AG Successfully Completes Long-Term Succession Planning For Its Management Board: Supervisory Board Appoints Dr. Jürgen Sans As Chief Operating Officer With Effect From 1 January 2026

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Alzchem Group AG successfully completes long-term succession planning for its Management Board: Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Jürgen Sans as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 January 2026

Alzchem Group AG successfully completes long-term succession planning for its Management Board: Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Jürgen Sans as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 January 2026 Trostberg, May 23, 2025 – Alzchem Group AG, a global specialty chemicals company, has successfully completed its long-term succession planning for the Management Board. At its meeting on May 20, 2025, the Supervisory Board unanimously resolved to appoint Dr. Jürgen Sans as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2026 and ending on 31 December 2028. Dr. Sans, who holds a doctorate in chemistry and has been with Alzchem for over 27 years, previously headed the Innovation and Research & Development division. He succeeds Klaus Englmaier, who will retire at the end of 2025. Mr. Englmaier has contributed significantly to the successful development of the company and leaves behind a strong foundation for the future. Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG, explains: "Through his many years of service and commitment, Klaus Englmaier has made a decisive contribution to the strong market position of Alzchem Group AG as a leading specialty chemicals company. We will miss his expertise and dedication, but thanks to early succession planning, a seamless handover and continued successful development have been ensured. In Dr. Jürgen Sans, we are gaining an experienced and highly qualified colleague for the Management Board who has had a significant influence on the further development of the company through his many years of work in innovation and research & development. His comprehensive expertise will play a decisive role in leading Alzchem Group AG successfully into the future." With Martina Spitzer succeeding Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer, who is leaving at the end of the year, on 1 January 2025, and the appointment of Dr. Jürgen Sans, the succession plan for the Management Board is now complete. As of 1 January 2026, the Management Board of Alzchem Group AG will therefore consist of Andreas Niedermaier (CEO), Andreas Lösler (CFO), Martina Spitzer (CSO) and Dr. Jürgen Sans (COO). Together, they will continue to drive the successful development of the company and secure the profitable growth of Alzchem Group AG in the long term. About Alzchem

Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company that provides sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and increasing life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, helping to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. Its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products also support healthy aging. Alzchem is also involved in renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees a high level of independence and supply security through its“Made in Germany” production. With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of €554.2 million and EBITDA of €105.3 million in 2024.

