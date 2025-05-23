The Platform Group AG: Q1 Figures With Significant Increase In GMV, Sales And Profit
Profit performance in the three-month period of 2025 was positive and exceeded the expectations of the Board of Directors: Adjusted EBITDA rose by 87.1% to EUR 15.9 million in the three-month period of 2025 (3M 2024: EUR 8.5 million). Reported EBITDA reached EUR 19.6 million (3M 2024: EUR 16.7 million). Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 18.2 million (3M 2024: EUR 11.4 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.90 (3M 2024: EUR 0.55 per share). No profit or loss was incurred from discontinued operations in the three-month period of 2025.
In view of the successful business development in the three-month period of 2025, the four acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth and the increased number of partners, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG raised the forecast for gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue and operating result on April 28, 2025. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the 2025 financial year that was raised in April.
The gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion in the 2025 financial year, while net sales are expected to rise to between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million. Driven by the positive earnings trend and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million in the 2025 financial year. The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,000. In line with the increase in the number of partners, the number of products on TPG's platforms is expected to rise significantly by more than 20%.
The Group's medium-term planning, which relates to the 2026 financial year, was also adjusted and increased in April 2025 in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group's organic growth. The Board Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to be able to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.5 billion), sales of at least EUR 820 million (previous forecast: EUR 700 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% (unchanged) in the 2026 financial year.
The Platform Group's objective is to generate a high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as the Platform Group's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring and integrating profitable companies.
The Platform Group pursues the objective of a conservative financing strategy and active working capital management. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity and a bond.
For the 2025 financial year, a gearing ratio of up to 2.3 (unchanged) is envisaged. The gearing ratio is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).
CEO Dr. Dominik Benner will explain the unaudited results for the first three months of 2025 in a webcast presentation today, 23 May 2025, at 11.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in good time for participation at:
The Platform Group – Earnings Call 3M 2025 .
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
