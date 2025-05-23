EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

The Platform Group AG: Q1 figures with significant increase in GMV, sales and profit

23.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: Q1 figures with significant increase in GMV, sales and profit



GMV grows by 86.9% to EUR 356.3 million (3M 2024: EUR 190.6 million)

Net sales increase by 49.0% to EUR 160.8 million (3M 2024: EUR 107.9 million)

EBITDA (adjusted) up 87.1% to EUR 15.9 million (3M 2024: EUR 8.5 million)

EBITDA (reported) grows by 17.4% to EUR 19.6 million (3M 2024: EUR 16.7 million)

Consolidated net profit increased significantly by 41.1% to EUR 18.2 million (3M 2024: EUR 12.9 million), earnings per share of EUR 0.90 (3M 2024: EUR 0.55)

Number of active customers rises by 29.5% to 5.7 million (3M 2024: 4.4 million) – Average shopping basket up 66.7% to EUR 125 (3M 2024: EUR 115)

Number of partners grows by 28.0% to 15,348, number of products by 4.2 million Confirmation of the increased forecast for financial year 2025: GMV EUR 1.3 billion, net sales EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million and adjusted EBITDA EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million as well as an increase in the number of partners to over 16,000 and the number of products by over 20%

Düsseldorf, 23 May 2025 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, a leading software company for platform solutions, has recorded a successful business development in the three-month period 2025 (Q1 2025). TPG achieved a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 356.3 million (3M 2024: EUR 190.6 million) and generated revenue of EUR 160.8 million (3M 2024: EUR 107.9 million). This growth was driven by the increase in number of connected partners to 15,348 and the successful expansion of the platform and software solutions to 26 sectors. As a result, the number of products also increased by 4.2 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Four acquisitions were made in the three-month period of 2025 (Lyra Pet, Fintus, Herbertz, JoliCloset), of which the Lyra Pet and Herbertz acquisitions were already consolidated in the reporting period. Similarly, the number of active customers increased year-on-year to over 5.7 million (3M 2024: 4.4 million), with an order volume of 1.5 million (3M 2024: 0.9 million). Profit performance in the three-month period of 2025 was positive and exceeded the expectations of the Board of Directors: Adjusted EBITDA rose by 87.1% to EUR 15.9 million in the three-month period of 2025 (3M 2024: EUR 8.5 million). Reported EBITDA reached EUR 19.6 million (3M 2024: EUR 16.7 million). Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 18.2 million (3M 2024: EUR 11.4 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.90 (3M 2024: EUR 0.55 per share). No profit or loss was incurred from discontinued operations in the three-month period of 2025.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “Our investments in new sectors and sound acquisitions are paying off: The first quarter of 2025 was well above our conservative expectations. We were particularly pleased that the unfavorable trend of rising freight and logistics costs has now been halted by internal measures. The four acquisitions made in 2025 were a good start to the financial year. The forecast for 2025 as a whole, which has already been raised, is confirmed. TPG is only at the beginning of a long-term growth strategy into new revenue and earnings dimensions. Many capital market participants are not yet aware of this and many are not yet familiar with TPG. We are now making an effort to slowly change this.”



Financial figures in EURm 3M 2025 3M 2024 ∆ Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 356.3 190.6 86.9% Net Sales 160.8 107.9 40.9% Other Revenues 10.6 9.8 8.2% Gross Margin 34.8% 37.7% -7.7% Marketing Cost Ratio 5.9% 6.3% -6.3% Distribution Cost Ratio 7.8% 7.9% -1.3% HR Cost Ratio 4.6% 4.7% -2.2% EBITDA reported 19.6 16.7 17.4% EBITDA adjusted 15.9 8.5 86.9% Net profit, continuing operations 18.2 12.9 41.1% Net profit, total 18.2 11.4 59.6% Earnings per share (EUR), continuing operations 0.90 0.65 38.5% Earnings per share (EUR) total 0.90 0.55 63.6%

Non-financial figures 3M 2025 3M 2024 ∆ Number of Orders (million) 1.5 0.9 66.7% Average Order Value (in EUR) 125 115 66.7% Active Customers (LTM, million) 5.7 4.4 29.5% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 1,145 758 51.1% Number of Partners (as of balance sheet date) 15,348 11,987 28.0%

Confirmation of the increased forecast for 2025 In view of the successful business development in the three-month period of 2025, the four acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth and the increased number of partners, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG raised the forecast for gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue and operating result on April 28, 2025. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the 2025 financial year that was raised in April. The gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion in the 2025 financial year, while net sales are expected to rise to between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million. Driven by the positive earnings trend and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million in the 2025 financial year. The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,000. In line with the increase in the number of partners, the number of products on TPG's platforms is expected to rise significantly by more than 20%.



Medium-term planning The Group's medium-term planning, which relates to the 2026 financial year, was also adjusted and increased in April 2025 in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group's organic growth. The Board Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to be able to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.5 billion), sales of at least EUR 820 million (previous forecast: EUR 700 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% (unchanged) in the 2026 financial year.



Cash flow and debt The Platform Group's objective is to generate a high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as the Platform Group's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring and integrating profitable companies. The Platform Group pursues the objective of a conservative financing strategy and active working capital management. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity and a bond. For the 2025 financial year, a gearing ratio of up to 2.3 (unchanged) is envisaged. The gearing ratio is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).



Webcast/Conference Call CEO Dr. Dominik Benner will explain the unaudited results for the first three months of 2025 in a webcast presentation today, 23 May 2025, at 11.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in good time for participation at: The Platform Group – Earnings Call 3M 2025 .



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact: Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



23.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo EQS News ID: 2144618

End of News EQS News Service