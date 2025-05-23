Biogrowing Showcases Self-Developed AKKBG-001 At Vitafoods Europe 2025, Leading Global Health Trends With Innovation
Breakthrough Technology: Industrialization of Proprietary AKKBG-001
A centerpiece of BioGrowing's exhibition was the debut of its self-developed Akkermansia muciniphila AKKBG-001 strain. Since Akkermansia muciniphila's discovery in 2004, this strain has drawn global scientific attention for its demonstrated potential in weight management, metabolic health, and immune modulation, with 1,736 PubMed-indexed studies published between 2015 and 2025. BioGrowing has now overcome traditional fermentation challenges to achieve high-purity, high-yield industrial production of AKKBG-001, with GRAS certification underway. This indicate BioGrowing can deliver safe, scalable solutions for global health markets.
Meeting European Demand: Female Care Solutions Gain Traction
Aligned with projections of an 8% CAGR for the European and American women's health market (2023–2031), expected to surpass $16.49 billion1, BioGrowing introduced its Flora-Focus® Women's Probiotic Series. This clinically validated formula combines three patented strains- Lactobacillus crispatus Lc-G22, Lactobacillus johnsonii LJ-G55, and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus Lr-G14-to inhibit fungal overgrowth and prevent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), addressing growing regional health needs.
Probiotc Innovations: OralBubbleTM and OralFlashTM Attract Attention
Responding to surging demand for advanced oral care and taste experience, BioGrowing launched two cutting-edge products:
– OralBubbleTM Probiotic Microbubble Lozenge : Featuring a zero-sugar formula with 10 billion CFU per mint, targeting 8common oral concerns including halitosis and plaque.
– OralFlashTM Flash Melt Probiotic s : Utilizing a proprietary Synbiotic-Spostbiotic Complex (probiotics + prebiotics + postbiotics), rapid-dissolve technology, and green plum grapefruit flavor, efficacy and consumer appeal.
China's Innovation Ecosystem: Patents Powering Progress
Backed by a proprietary library of 30,000 strains and over 70 patents, BioGrowing has built an end-to-end R&D ecosystem spanning strain discovery to industrial application. Its Vitafoods Europe participation not only highlights scientific excellence but signals China's transition from global health participant to innovator-leader.
