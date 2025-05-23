New Visions For The Future: The 4Th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair Opens In Ningbo

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) From May 22 to 25, the 4China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair (hereinafter referred to as the Expo) takes place in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. Themed“New Visions for the Future”, the Expo features exhibitions, business activities, and achievement releases, aiming to showcase distinctive CEEC products, expand imports from CEECs, and promote mutual investment between China and CEECs, thus injecting strong momentum into the ongoing economic and trade cooperation.







This year, Slovenia and Slovakia serve as the Guest Countries of Honor, while Heilongjiang Province acts as the Guest Province of Honor. The exhibition area covers 80,000 square meters, including the CEEC Exhibition Zone and the International Consumer Goods Exhibition Zone. The CEEC Exhibition Zone gathers exhibitors from 14 Central and Eastern European countries, presenting over 8,000 specialty items such as Czech beer, Slovenian ski equipment, and Hungarian down products. For the first time, a Digital & Smart Manufacturing of CEEC Exhibition Zone is introduced, where Hungary's large-scale multi-sensory VR park, Slovenia's Pipistrel Aircraft, and over ten humanoid robots from China are showcased, highlighting the China-CEEC cooperation in AI, robotics, and general aviation technologies. Another newly launched exhibition zone of Charming CEEC debuts with five sections: books, art, paintings, seal carving, and tourism. Focusing on new quality productive forces, green and low-carbon solutions, energy conservation and environmental protection, the International Consumer Goods Exhibition Zone features the latest products, technologies, and services in AI, low-altitude economy, new energy, and digital economy. More than 3,000 overseas professional buyers from 72 countries and regions attend the Expo.







Centering on economic and trade negotiations, investment promotion, and cultural exchanges, the Expo presents 11 key events such as the Opening Ceremony, CEEC products procurement, and investment promotion, as well as four mechanism-based events including the 7th China-CEEC Dialogue on Customs, Inspection and Quarantine Cooperation, the China-CEEC Mayors Forum, and the China-CEEC International Regatta. In addition, numerous matchmaking activities are held to explore cooperation opportunities across multiple dimensions. The total value of intended imports of CEEC goods is expected to exceed 10 billion yuan.

The Expo has also attracted exhibitors from nine other countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, enriching the global reach of this year's edition. This provides a global platform for cooperation, explores new partnership areas, and deepens mutual benefits in economic and trade collaboration.