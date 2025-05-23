Qatari Hajj Mission To Leave For Holy Sites Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, announced that the official delegation of the Qatari Hajj Mission will depart for the holy sites today (May 23), as part of ongoing preparations to ensure comprehensive services and optimal conditions for Qatari pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

Director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs and Deputy Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission, Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri (pictured), affirmed that all support units that preceded the official delegation to Saudi Arabia are working around the clock to establish a fully integrated service environment for Qatari pilgrims.

The mission will operate from its headquarters in Al-Naseem district of Makkah, offering specialised and high-quality services through its various support units. These units are also coordinating closely with Qatari Hajj campaigns and the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure the highest level of care.

The mission includes several specialized units: Religious Guidance and Fatwa, Medical Services, IT Systems, Communications and Support, Inspection and Oversight, Ritual Sites Services, Logistics, Coordination and Airport Affairs, and Public Relations and Media.

These units operate in harmony to serve Qatari pilgrims throughout their spiritual journey - from arrival in Makkah to performing the rites in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, and through to the completion of the pilgrimage.

Al Misifri emphasised that ensuring full operational readiness before the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims is a top priority. The mission implemented updated action plans and continuously reviews them to adapt to any developments, thereby ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and organisation.

He also noted that the support units will oversee performance of Qatari Hajj campaigns and their adherence to approved standards regarding accommodation quality, comfort, care, and safety protocols.

The mission's primary goal is to harness all available resources to ensure Qatari pilgrims perform their rituals in a safe, organised, and seamless manner.

The Qatari Hajj Mission offers a comprehensive range of services, including religious guidance and education, healthcare, technical and logistical support, and a dedicated Communications and Support Unit.

This unit acts as a liaison between the mission's service departments and the pilgrims and their campaigns, operating around the clock to address inquiries and provide assistance on religious, medical, and logistical matters.

All efforts by the Ministry of Awqaf and the Qatari Hajj Mission reflect the State's commitment to providing Qatari pilgrims with a safe and smooth Hajj experience, ensuring their comfort throughout their journey.