3-Day Domestic Products Exhibition Begins In Samangan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): A three-day domestic products and handicrafts exhibition has been launched in northern Samangan province to promote the culture of using domestic products, an official said on Thursday.

Inayatullah Yasini, general director of entrepreneurship and consumer protection at the Industry and Commerce Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the exhibition was launched in the police headquarter Park by a private company in cooperation with the department and the provincial Chamber of Industries and Mines and would last for three days.

He said a collection of domestic products in the sectors of agriculture, handicrafts, technology and other were displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition was aimed at familiarizing people with domestic products and promoting the culture of using domestic product instead of foreign goods.

Meanwhile, some industrialists and exhibitors explained domestic products are of higher quality than imported goods and called on the government and the public to support them in promoting and marketing domestic products.

Ahmadullah Momand, one of the exhibitors, told Pajhwok he was happy that such an exhibition was held in Samangan after many years and they had the opportunity to showcase their products and attract customers.

He emphasized that domestic products, in addition to being of better quality, are more affordable than imported goods.

Momand asked the government and people to provide more support in promoting and marketing domestic products.

The three-day show features about a hundred booths showcasing agricultural and industrial products from Samangan and neighboring provinces.

hz/ma